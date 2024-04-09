Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in action on day three as heavyweights enter Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic will play Roman Safiullin later today
Novak Djokovic will play Roman Safiullin later today
AFP, Flashscore
The opening round continues at Monte Carlo today with the second round also getting underway. The Tennis Tracker is your place for all the results from the Principality as well as all the breaking news of the day.

9:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Jack Draper (22) will be playing at around 12:30 CET today in one of Monte Carlo’s remaining first-round matches but the second round also gets started today with the top eight seeds entering the competition.

The pick of the matches sees Novak Djokovic (36) taking on Roman Saffiullin (26) at 14:00 CET while Alexander Zverev (26) will play Sebastian Ofner (27) at around 15:30 CET.

7:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker for Tuesday, April 9th. The action continues on the gorgeous clay courts of Monte Carlo today with Novak Djokovic (36), Alexander Zverev (26) and recent Estoril champion Hubert Hurkacz (27) all entering the fray.

See the full draw and schedule here.

Check out some highlights from day two below:

