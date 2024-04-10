Tennis Tracker: Sinner takes on Korda in Monte Carlo after Rublev stunned by Popyrin

Tennis Tracker: Sinner takes on Korda in Monte Carlo after Rublev stunned by Popyrin
AFP, Flashscore
The second round continues at Monte Carlo today with several of the world's top players involved, including Jannik Sinner (22), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Andrey Rublev (26).

13:38 CET - World number two Jannik Sinner (22) is currently on court for his second round clash against American Sebastian Korda (23). 

Keep track of that match here. 

13:30 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) was made to work hard for it, but the Russian moves into the next round after coming from a set down to defeat Francisco Cerundolo (25) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

13:22 CET - A couple more results to bring you from Monte Carlo, as Alex de Minaur (25) seals his spot in the third round with a battling 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor (27), while Lorenzo Sonego (28) progresses past Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 6-4, 7-5

12:54 CET - There's been a major shock in Monaco, with defending champion Andrey Rublev (26) falling to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Australian Alexei Popyrin (24). 

10:42 CET - Play starts in just over 20 minutes, with Andrey Rublev (26) up against Alexei Popyrin (24) and Alex de Minaur (25) facing Tallon Griekspoor (27). Also in action are Karen Khachanov (27) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23). 

Keep track of all the live scores here.

10:05 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to forearm injury

