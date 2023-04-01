Tennis Tracker: Bublik through in Montpellier, Rune to come, Ostapenko wins in Linz

After a disappointing Australian Open for many of the world's top players, they'll be desperate to get back on track with a win today as action continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin.

19:02 CET - Meanwhile on the WTA tour Jelena Ostapenko (26) has found no issues in defeating Britain's Jodie Burrage (24) 6-1, 6-2 to ease into the semi-final.

19:02 CET - Another result to bring you from Montpellier as the heavy favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has beaten Harold Mayot (21) 7-5, 6-1.

17:00 CET - Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) has come out on top in straight sets in an all-Russian affair. She beat Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2, 7-6 (10-8) to progress to the semi-final in Linz.

16:50 CET - The first match of the day in Montpellier has reached a conclusion and favourite Alexander Bublik (26) has won in three sets against fellow Kazakstan player Alexander Shevchenko (23) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the semi-final.

11:30 CET - The first quarter-final is completed in Hua Hin with Wang Xinyu defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Follow the day’s action in Thailand here.

7:10 CET - Hello and welcome back to the tennis with action from the ATP tour in Montpellier and the WTA tour in Linz and Hua Hin.

To kick things off in Montpellier we have an all-Kazakstan match between Alexander Shevchenko (23) and Alexander Bublik (26) for a place in the semi-final.

Into the evening in France and seventh seed Holger Rune (20) takes on American Michael Mmoh (26).

Finally, the other match of note comes from the WTA tour and Jelena Ostapenko (26) as she faces Britain's Jodie Burrage (24) in Austria.