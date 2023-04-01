Tennis Tracker: Rune and Bublik in Montpellier action, Alexandrova faces Potapova in Linz

After a disappointing Australian Open for many of the world's top players, they'll be desperate to get back on track with a win today as action continues in Linz, Montpellier and Hua Hin.

To kick things off in Montpellier we have an all-Kazakstan match between Alexander Shevchenko (23) and Alexander Bublik (26) for a place in the semi-final.

Into the evening in France and seventh seed Holger Rune (20) takes on American Michael Mmoh (26).

Finally, the other match of note comes from the WTA tour and Jelena Ostapenko (26) as she faces Britain's Jodie Burrage (24) in Austria.