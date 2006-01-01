Tennis Tracker: Paul and Badosa advance at Canadian Open, Jabeur to face Osaka

Paul has made it through the first round

The Canadian Open is underway, and a number of noteworthy clashes will take place on its second day including one between WTA heavyweight Ons Jabeur (29) and Naomi Osaka (26).

19:00 CET - The day's action has started with two big names making it through to the next round.

In Montreal, tenth men's seed Tommy Paul (27) beat Luciano Darderi (22) 6-4, 7-6, while Paula Badosa (26) won 6-1, 6-4 against Clara Tauson (21) in Montreal.

16:00 CET - We are just two hours away from the start of the action tonight in Toronto and Montreal as some of the world's best players begin their tournaments and it all gets underway at 17:00 CET.

The highlight match on the ATP side comes from talented youngster Arthur Fils (20) who plays fellow French player Ugo Humbert (26) in a hard-to-call clash.

Follow all the ATP action here.

On the WTA side, the highlight comes from Ons Jabeur (29) against Naomi Osaka (29) - two big names on the tour and in the wider sporting world.

Follow all the WTA matches here.

12:10 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2nd to 9th.

Read more about that here.

09:20 CET - Before looking ahead to today's action, there are some overnight results from Canada to bring you.

Holger Rune (21) was the biggest name to take to court last night and he claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista-Agut (36), while home favourite Bianca Andreescu (24) and tenth seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) both lost.

You can read more about what happened in the men's tournament here

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!