Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins overnight to make Toronto final as Rybakina in Montreal semi

De Minuar is just one win away from his first ATP Masters title

As some of tennis' big names compete in Montreal and Toronto in the WTA and ATP tours, attention turns to the final of both competitions after a highly competitive week. Jannik Sinner (21) faces Alex De Minuar (24) in Toronto, whilst Elena Rybakina (24) faces Russian Liudmila Samsonova (24) in a rain-delayed semi-final.

7:33 CET - Hello and welcome to finals day! After a fascinating week building up to the US Open, we have seen both Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) (the world number one's on the ATP and WTA tours) crash out.

Alex De Minuar has arguably been the standout performer as he reached his first ATP Masters final and is just one win away from a truly memorable week in the Aussie's career.

Can he overcome Italian youngster and highly talented Jannik Sinner to do so? The Italian has been impressive in his own right in Toronto, making light work of a Tommy Paul (26) 6-4, 6-4, who was just on the back of an upset victory against Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, in the WTA Tour, world number four Elena Rybakina will hope for a quicker finish against Lliudmila Samsonova than her epic three-set victory over Daria Kasatkina (26) in the quarter-finals which went on until gone four in the morning CET.