Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins overnight to make Toronto final as Rybakina in Montreal semi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Montreal WTA - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins overnight to make Toronto final as Rybakina in Montreal semi
Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins overnight to make Toronto final as Rybakina in Montreal semi
De Minuar is just one win away from his first ATP Masters title
De Minuar is just one win away from his first ATP Masters title
Reuters
As some of tennis' big names compete in Montreal and Toronto in the WTA and ATP tours, attention turns to the final of both competitions after a highly competitive week. Jannik Sinner (21) faces Alex De Minuar (24) in Toronto, whilst Elena Rybakina (24) faces Russian Liudmila Samsonova (24) in a rain-delayed semi-final.

7:33 CET - Hello and welcome to finals day! After a fascinating week building up to the US Open, we have seen both Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) (the world number one's on the ATP and WTA tours) crash out.

Alex De Minuar has arguably been the standout performer as he reached his first ATP Masters final and is just one win away from a truly memorable week in the Aussie's career.

Can he overcome Italian youngster and highly talented Jannik Sinner to do so? The Italian has been impressive in his own right in Toronto, making light work of a Tommy Paul (26) 6-4, 6-4, who was just on the back of an upset victory against Alcaraz. 

Meanwhile, in the WTA Tour, world number four Elena Rybakina will hope for a quicker finish against Lliudmila Samsonova than her epic three-set victory over Daria Kasatkina (26) in the quarter-finals which went on until gone four in the morning CET.

Mentions
TennisMontreal WTA - SinglesSinner JannikRybakina ElenaDe Minaur AlexAlcaraz CarlosSamsonova LiudmilaSwiatek IgaPaul TommyATP - SinglesTennis TrackerKasatkina Daria
Related Articles
Impressive Jessica Pegula beats Iga Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Samsonova upsets Sabalenka, Pegula holds off Gauff at Canadian Open
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Tommy Paul in Toronto quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
Alex de Minaur rolls over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach Toronto final
Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Canadian Open
Tennis Tracker: Pegula knocks out Swiatek in Montreal, De Minaur into Toronto final
Alex de Minaur shocks Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals in Toronto
Carlos Alcaraz says big players always find a way after Toronto fightback
Iga Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world number one
Most Read
Football Tracker: Tottenham begin life without Kane as Liverpool face Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich announce Kane, PSG complete Dembele signing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |