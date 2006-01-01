Advertisement
Assured Alcaraz eases into Olympic Games third round by downing Griekspoor

Carlos Alcaraz will play Russian Roman Safiullin in the third round
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (21) defeated Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor (28) 6-1, 7-6(3) on Monday to reach the third round of the Paris Games tennis tournament showing the form that will make him hard to beat but also some sloppiness as he strives for Olympic gold.

The world number three, who won this year's French Open and Wimbledon titles was back on Court Philippe-Chatrier and set the tone from the start with an ace and two forehand winners.

With the crowd having seen fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal beaten by Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz appeared determined to show he was ready to take up the baton at Roland Garros, breaking Griekspoor immediately and racing through the first set in 32 minutes.

But the Dutchman, ranked 28 in the world, made a better fist of it in the second set. He repeatedly held his serve under pressure, giving back as much as Alcaraz threw at him and at times forcing the Spaniard into some uncharacteristic errors.

The set went to a tiebreak with Alcaraz stepping up the pace and showing subtlety to win the match.

In the third round, he will play Russian Roman Safiullin, the world number 67, who is competing as a neutral athlete.

Mentions
TennisOlympic Games ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosGriekspoor TallonSafiullin RomanOlympic Games
Tennis
Djokovic survives wobble to ease past error-prone Nadal in Paris as Swiatek cruises
Updated
Djokovic hopes 'unique and very special' rivalry with Nadal continues
Nadal says he will make decision on future 'after Olympics' following loss to Djokovic
Nishioka downs Thompson to claim title in rain-affected Atlanta
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Djokovic advance at Olympics, Wozniacki beaten by Collins
'Pride and pressure' keep Andy Murray alive in Olympic doubles
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
