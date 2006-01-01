Britain's Andy Murray casts doubt over Olympic Games participation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games ATP - Singles
  4. Britain's Andy Murray casts doubt over Olympic Games participation

Britain's Andy Murray casts doubt over Olympic Games participation

Andy Murray has struggled for results throughout 2024
Andy Murray has struggled for results throughout 2024Susan Mullane - USA TODAY Sports
Andy Murray (37) may opt out of challenging for a third Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games next month if he is not selected to play in the doubles tournament, Britain's former world number one said.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and twice Olympic champion is eligible to compete in the singles at the Games with two places reserved for players who have previously won a Grand Slam or Olympics tournament.

However, Murray could miss out on the doubles at Paris with Britain set to send Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski instead.

"I need to see what happens with the Olympics," he told reporters after his 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Marcos Giron at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

"I'm not 100% sure what the situation is there with the doubles yet and whether or not I will play if I just get in the singles. I don't know.

"My body didn't feel great playing on the clay in the last month or so. I had quite a few issues with my back, so I don't know if I would go just for singles.

"I need to wait a little bit and see on that," added Murray, who lost in the first round of the French Open doubles alongside Daniel Evans.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place at Roland Garros from July 27th - August 4th.

Mentions
TennisMurray AndyOlympic Games ATP - SinglesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Andy Murray suffers early exit from Wimbledon warm-up in Stuttgart
Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover after French Open finale
Lebanon's Hassan and Montenegro's Kovinic awarded 'Universality Places' into Paris 2024
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Musetti and Osaka getting their grass-court seasons underway
'My body is not ready,' says Alexander Zverev as he withdraws from Stuttgart
Naomi Osaka downs fourth seed Elise Mertens in Wimbledon warm-up
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur and Raducanu claim easy wins, Murray dumped out in Stuttgart
Emma Raducanu happy with fitness and looking forward to grass court season
Andy Murray expected to team up with brother Jamie at Wimbledon
Most Read
All you need to know about the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Ivory Coast
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Fonseca set for Milan
Ronaldo inspires Portugal to emphatic win over Republic of Ireland ahead of Euros
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings