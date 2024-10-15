Advertisement
  4. WTA roundup: Unheralded Aoi Ito upsets Elisabetta Cocciaretto at Japan Open

Aoi Ito has thrilled home fans
Aoi Ito (20), ranked No. 188 in the world, thrilled her home-country fans Wednesday at the Japan Open by upsetting eighth-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) of Italy 6-4, 6-3 in Osaka.

For Ito, it was her first Top 50 win to advance to her first WTA Tour quarterfinal. She notched the victory by capturing five of nine break opportunities to win 56 percent of her return games.

Also posting wins Wednesday were Clara Tauson of Denmark, Germany's Eva Lys, Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands and Australian Kimberly Birrell.

Ningbo Open

Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia came back from a set down for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Czech Katerina Siniakova to reach the quarterfinals in China.

Neither woman put on a serving clinic during the match, which lasted just over two hours, with Kasatkina winning 56 percent of her service points to Siniakova's 52. Both players had chances, with Kasatkina taking six of 14 break opportunities and Siniakova five of 15.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva dispatched Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-0, 6-4 and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Ella Seidel of Germany 6-4, 6-4 to move to the quarterfinals. Czech Karolina Muchova outlasted Australian Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 7-5 in the day's lone first-round matchup.

