Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Paris ATP - Singles
  4. Zverev beats Tsitsipas in straight sets to book spot in Paris Masters semi-finals

Zverev beats Tsitsipas in straight sets to book spot in Paris Masters semi-finals

AFP
Zverev celebrates a huge win
Zverev celebrates a huge winDimitar Dilkoff / AFP
Germany's Alexander Zverev (27) beat fierce rival Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday, where he is seeking his first title after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the 2020 final.

The world number three - the highest-ranked player left in the draw - will face either 13th seed Holger Rune or ninth seed Alex de Minaur in Saturday's semi-final.

The 16th meeting between the 27-year-old German and 26-year-old Greek was evenly matched during a hard-fought first set.

"At the beginning, he was outplaying me but then I found my rhythm from the baseline," said Zverev on court.

"And when I had my chance I used it in the first set."

But once Zverev broke late in the opener and early in the second, it became a comfortable ride to just his sixth win against his long-time Greek rival.

The loss ends the chances of the Greek world number 11 of reaching the end-of-year ATP Finals this month - having won the showpiece event in 2019.

Both players started cautiously with Tsitsipas double-faulting in the first game to give Zverev a chance at 30-30, before hitting an excellent drop shot to set up game point.

In reply, Zverev landed two shots in the tramlines to give Tsitsipas a 0-30 advantage on his serve before finding his rhythm.

Tsitsipas started the fourth game with a whipped forehand passing shot, but the 198cm German showcased the sheer power of his groundstrokes and serve to hold.

Zverev and Tsitsipas both found their range on service as consecutive games were held to love to make it 4-3, and the first set looked destined to require a tie-break to separate the pair on the quick surface at Paris' Bercy Arena.

However, the first break points of the match eventually came with Tsitsipas serving at 5-5, the German claiming the second on a double fault.

The Greek saved two set points and secured a break-back point of his own but dumped a shot into the net at the end of the longest rally of the set as Zverev held on.

Tsitsipas' shoulders visibly sagged as he failed to convert break point after break point at 1-1 in the second set.

When he dragged a shot long to end a game that had lasted over 15 minutes, his opponent was now firmly in the ascendancy and proved it by consolidating the break comfortably.

The Greek rallied to hold his next service games but struggled to challenge on the Zverev serve.

Zverev, who reached the French Open final on a previous visit to Paris this year, ruthlessly served out to claim a straight-sets win and keep alive his hopes of claiming a second ATP 1000-level trophy of the season.

Later, Frenchman Ugo Humbert, who downed world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the last round, takes on Australia's Jordan Thompson.

Rune of Denmark faces up against Australian De Minaur and Russian Karen Khachanov plays last year's beaten finalist eighth-seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the other quarter-finals.

Mentions
TennisParis ATP - SinglesAlexander ZverevStefanos Tsitsipas
Related Articles
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
Updated
Tsitsipas keeps hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals alive with gritty win in Paris
Updated
Popyrin pulls off upset win over Medvedev at Paris Masters, Zverev & Dimitrov progress
Show more
Tennis
Editors' Picks: Heavyweight football clashes sharing spotlight with WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka aims to deny Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals and end year as number one
Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina hires former Djokovic coach Ivanisevic
Tennis Tracker: Zverev beats Tsitsipas to move into Paris semis, De Minaur facing Rune
WTA roundup: Fernandez breezes into Hong Kong quarters, Sramkova wins in Jiujiang
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov & Rune through in Paris, Alcaraz stunned by Humbert
Most Read
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
EXCLUSIVE: Coach who discovered Rodri says he always had talent and intelligence
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings