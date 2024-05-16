Paul survives chaotic ending against Hurkacz to reach Italian Open semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome ATP - Singles
  4. Paul survives chaotic ending against Hurkacz to reach Italian Open semi-finals

Paul survives chaotic ending against Hurkacz to reach Italian Open semi-finals

Tommy Paul is through to the semi-finals in Rome
Tommy Paul is through to the semi-finals in RomeAFP
Tommy Paul (26) reached a clay court semi-final for the first time in his career on Thursday with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 upset of Hubert Hurkacz (27) at the Italian Open.

The 14th seed is the first American to reach the final four at the Foro Italico since Reilly Opelka in 2021.

The momentum-shifting quarter-final came down to the wire, with a 15-minute final game capping off nearly two and three-quarter hours on court.

Paul finally came through on his fourth match point as Poland's Hurkacz sent a return long.

The match featured 13 breaks of serve, with Paul advancing with 29 winners and 41 unforced errors; and Hurkacz having 22 and 44 respectively.

"I started well but it got away from me in the second and start of the third," Paul said. "I had to stick around in the match.

"I found the energy to get it going again. I was hitting my forehand bigger and with more intensity because Hubi can really crush the ball."

Paul will wait for an opponent from sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

Another Chilean, Alejandro Tabilo is already into the other semi-final and will take on German third seed Alexander Zverev.

Hurkacz, who knocked Rafa Nadal out in the Rome second round, was unable to get his massive serve up to speed as he faced Paul, winner over defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Hurkacz won the clay title in Estoril last month and suffered only his third loss on clay this spring.

Mentions
TennisPaul TommyHurkacz HubertJarry NicolasTsitsipas StefanosRome ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Daniil Medvedev's Rome Open title defence ended by USA's Tommy Paul
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz
Rafael Nadal to face qualifier in first round on return to Rome
Show more
Tennis
London's Queen's Club to host WTA Tour event for first time in 52 years
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Gauff in Rome semis, Hurkacz dumped out by Paul
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Updated
Sabalenka strolls past Ostapenko, sets up Italian Open semi with Collins
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Zverev downs Fritz after Collins and Sabalenka move into semis
Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys
Alejandro Tabilo follows Novak Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul
Most Read
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR for next season
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings