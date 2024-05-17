Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Tabilo to kick off men's semi-final day in Rome

Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Tabilo to kick off men's semi-final day in Rome

After a chaotic and unpredictable men's side of the tournament in Rome, we're left with two intriguing semi-finals as Alexander Zverev (27), Alejandro Tabilo (26), Nicolas Jarry (28) and Tommy Paul (27) all battle it out for a place in Sunday's showpiece.

11:20 CET - Alexander Zverev (27), Alejandro Tabilo (26), Tommy Paul (27) and Nicolas Jarry (28) are the four remaining men in the tournament after an action-packed nine days. 

Here's what today's semi-final schedule looks like:

Alejandro Tabilo vs Alexander Zverev - 15:30 CET

Nicolas Jarry vs Tommy Paul - 20:30 CET

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's men's semi-finals in Rome!

