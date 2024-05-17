Tennis Tracker: Zverev produces stunning comeback to beat Tabilo and reach Rome final

After a chaotic and unpredictable men's side of the tournament in Rome, we're left with two intriguing semi-finals as Alexander Zverev (27), Alejandro Tabilo (26), Nicolas Jarry (28) and Tommy Paul (27) all battle it out for a place in Sunday's showpiece.

18:10 CET - From a set and a break down, Alexander Zverev (27) has produced an incredible comeback to defeat Alejandro Tabilo (26) 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to reach the final! He looked down and out in the second set but found form at just the right time and never looked back to book his place in Rome's final.

16:20 CET - Alejandro Tabilo has stunned third seed Alexander Zverev (27) to take the first set 6-1 and continue his impressive tournament in Rome.

15:45 CET - Play is now underway in the first men's semi-final between Germany's Alexander Zverev (27) and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo (26).

11:20 CET - Alexander Zverev (27), Alejandro Tabilo (26), Tommy Paul (27) and Nicolas Jarry (28) are the four remaining men in the tournament after an action-packed nine days.

Here's what today's semi-final schedule looks like:

Alejandro Tabilo vs Alexander Zverev - 15:30 CET

Nicolas Jarry vs Tommy Paul - 20:30 CET

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's men's semi-finals in Rome!