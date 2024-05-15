Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into the semi-finals in Rome

Aryna Sabalenka (26) cruised into the semi-finals of the Rome Open on Wednesday after comfortably defeating Jelena Ostapenko (26) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Second seed Sabalenka needed an hour and 13 minutes to see off Ostapenko and improve her record against her Latvian opponent to three wins and no defeats.

In the last four Sabalenka will face the winner of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins, this year's Miami Open winner, who face off later on centre court.

The Belarusian could then get a rematch of the recent Madrid final which she lost in dramatic fashion to world number one Iga Swiatek earlier this month.

Sabalenka has never won the Italian Open but she had the majority of the support at Centre Court, where the crowd rose to congratulate her triumph which took little over an hour to complete.

"With this amazing atmosphere, this amazing support, that's why I'm super-motivated here," Sabalenka said.

"This is the dream tournament for me to win because of these emotions I'm getting from you guys and hopefully I give it back to you, I love you Rome."

Sabalenka, who has won the two most recent Australian Opens, was in a different class to Ostapenko who could do nothing in the face of her opponent's punishing hitting.