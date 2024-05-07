Tennis Tracker: Women's side of Italian Open gets underway as clay swing continues

The men may still be qualifying but today the main-draw women's action gets started at the Italian Open in Rome. It's yet another crucial step on the road to preparing for the French Open, which begins later this month.

10:05 CET - Jessica Pegula (30) has been struggling with injuries and has had to pull out of Rome. She may even miss the French Open as well.

Read more here.

9:00 CET - Welcome to our tennis coverage for the day. This week and next will be all about Rome with all eyes on the Italian Open, one of the season's major clay-court events.

Today, the women's main draw gets started (from 11:00 CET) with the standout clash being Paula Badosa (26) versus rising start Mirra Andreeva (17). That clash is scheduled to begin at 12:30 CET.

See the full women's draw and schedule here.

Read all about who will be facing who in the men's tournament here.