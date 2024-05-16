Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final as trophy record beckons

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rome WTA - Singles
  4. Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final as trophy record beckons

Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final as trophy record beckons

Swiatek is in imperious form
Swiatek is in imperious formReuters
Iga Swiatek (22) won her 11th straight clay-court match on Thursday as the top seed moved closer to another record with a 6-4, 6-3 semi-final defeat of Coco Gauff (20) at the Rome Open.

World number one Swiatek now stands one victory away from duplicating the Madrid-Rome clay trophy double achieved by Serena Williams 11 years ago.

The Pole defeated third-seed Gauff for the 10th time in their 11 encounters, with her only loss in the series coming last summer in a Cincinnati semi-final.

Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam winner due to defend her Roland Garros title starting a week from Sunday, will play the Saturday Rome final against either second-seed Aryna Sabalenka or American Danielle Collins.

The top seed spent one and three-quarter hours in dispatching Gauff, the reigning US Open champion.

Swiatek ended with 26 winners and broke four times.

"I'm not thinking about statistics or history," she said after the victory. "I'm just playing day by day.

"It's easier that way, it lets you play more freely.

"I'll just try to play as good as possible in the final, no matter who it is.

"I won't be thinking of any records, there is still work to do."

Mentions
TennisRome WTA - SinglesSwiatek IgaGauff CocoCollins DanielleSabalenka Aryna
Related Articles
Sabalenka strolls past Ostapenko, sets up Italian Open semi with Collins
Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys
Swiatek battles past Putintseva to set up fourth-round clash with Kerber in Rome
Show more
Tennis
Paul survives chaotic ending against Hurkacz to set up surprise semi-final with Jarry
Updated
London's Queen's Club to host WTA Tour event for first time in 52 years
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek storms into Rome final, Jarry comes back to beat Tsitsipas
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Zverev downs Fritz after Collins and Sabalenka move into semis
Daniil Medvedev's Rome Open title defence ended by USA's Tommy Paul
Alejandro Tabilo follows Novak Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings