Holger Rune suffers shock defeat as Alexander Shevchenko claims 'biggest win'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Rotterdam ATP - Singles
  4. Holger Rune suffers shock defeat as Alexander Shevchenko claims 'biggest win'
Holger Rune suffers shock defeat as Alexander Shevchenko claims 'biggest win'
Rune in action in Rotterdam
Rune in action in Rotterdam
AFP
Rising star Holger Rune (20) suffered a shock loss on Thursday to Alexander Shevchenko (23) in the Rotterdam Open second round, with the Kazakh hailing the "biggest win" of his career to date.

The world number 57 claimed only his second victory against a top-10 player to set up a quarter-final clash against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

In a topsy-turvy match, Shevchenko won a tight first set 6-4 before capitulating 6-1 in the second. The deciding set went on serve until 4-3 before the Kazakh broke the Rune serve.

Shevchenko let out a triumphant scream as he held serve to win the match and afterwards told reporters that he considered this a breakthrough win against the world number seven and third seed.

"It's the biggest win of my career. I'm really proud of myself," he said.

"Already last year, I played some good tennis but I needed the experience of playing top guys like (Hubert) Hurkacz, Rune, (Daniil) Medvedev, (Jannik) Sinner. Now I got it and I'm trying to find a way day by day to play them."

He predicted a very different challenge against Dimitrov, who tends to employ more slice than Denmark's Rune, who relies on a hard serve and powerful forehand.

"I don't really know how you can prepare for Grigor. He's playing some insane tennis at the moment," he said.

Shevchenko is now setting his sights on regularly getting to the business end of top tournaments and believes he has made changes in his game and his preparation to allow him to do that.

"Something clicked. I started to become more mature, more professional," he said.

Elsewhere in the draw, reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner plays Frenchman Gael Monfils later on Thursday, seeking to extend an 11-match winning run.

The Italian breezed through his first match, beating local player Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3.

Sixth seed Dimitrov beat Marton Fucsovics from Hungary 6-3, 7-5 to book his encounter with Shevchenko.

Mentions
TennisRotterdam ATP - SinglesShevchenko AlexanderRune Holger
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Hubert Hurkacz survives marathon in Rotterdam, Rublev eases through
'Super disappointed' Osaka comeback ended by Pliskova, Sabalenka and Rybakina win
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner knows he's the man to beat in Rotterdam
Show more
Tennis
Jenson Brooksby has suspension for missed anti-doping tests reduced to 13 months
Imperious Elena Rybakina eases past Leylah Fernandez to reach Qatar Open semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Rybakina into Qatar semis, Rune and Hurkacz out of Rotterdam
Rafael Nadal says he aims to play at French Open and Olympic Games
Updated
Rafael Nadal not ready to make his return as he pulls out of Qatar Open
Updated
Naomi Osaka gets walkover as Zheng Qinwen falls to Leylah Fernandez at Qatar Open
Tennis Tracker: Sinner back with a bang, Rybakina and Swiatek through in Doha
Naomi Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Novak Djokovic's style
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nassr the edge in Asian Champions League last 16 clash
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to personal dispute and not terror
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner knows he's the man to beat in Rotterdam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings