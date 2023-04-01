Tennis Tacker: Wimbledon is finally here as Djokovic begins title defence, Swiatek eyes another Grand Slam

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tacker: Wimbledon is finally here as Djokovic begins title defence, Swiatek eyes another Grand Slam
Tennis Tacker: Wimbledon is finally here as Djokovic begins title defence, Swiatek eyes another Grand Slam
Djokovic won the previous Wimbledon edition
Djokovic won the previous Wimbledon edition
Profimedia
It is finally the highly anticipated day, Wimbledon kicks off today as the Tennis stars take to the court. A title defence is underway, a couple of redemption stories, as well as few big names in the making, all the necessary ingredients for the historical London tournament. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates here on our very own Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:45 CET - Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios (28) has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grass court grand slam on Monday.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," he wrote on Instagram.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

5:15 CET - Top seeds are not left to wait to make their first appearances, both ATP and WTA versions see big names playing their opening Wimbledon matches.

Starting with the men’s tour, we will witness Novak Djokovic begin his title defence as he takes on Pedro Chain, the Serb defeated Nick Kyrgios in the final of the previous edition.

The Australian will be hoping to redeem his recent absences as well as his runner-up performance last year, in order to do that, he will have to get past David Goffin first. Casper Ruud ranked at fourth faces Laurent Lokoli while Andrey Rublev takes to court against Max Purcell.

World number nine Taylor Fritz clashes with Yannick Hanfmann, before eighth-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Follow the ATP tour with Flashscore.

Meanwhile, in WTA action, world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Lin Zhu as she attempts a shot at yet another Grand Slam this year. Veteran Venus Williams faces Elina Svitolina before Coco Gauff takes part in an all-American clash with Sofia Kenin. Another one will be world number four Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis.

Caroline Garcia takes on Katie Volynets to begin her Wimbledon journey.

Follow the WTA tour with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: The world reacts to Eastbourne champions as Wimbledon looms large
Tennis Tracker: Ruud wins first grass match of year, Keys takes Eastbourne title
Tennis Tracker: Gauff loses to Keys in Eastbourne, Mannarino makes Mallorca final
Show more
Tennis
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek to bring curtain up on Wimbledon
Former finalist Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist inury
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz confident, says Novak Djokovic is Wimbledon favourite
Elena Rybakina says she feels no pressure ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Nick Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still big concern
At 43, evergreen Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
Daniil Medvedev says all-conquering Novak Djokovic is the 'greatest'
Making top 50, Eubanks takes heart from Mallorca title before Wimbledon
Madison Keys wins second Eastbourne title after straight-set win over Daria Kasatkina
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City close in on Gvardiol, Liverpool confirm signing of Szoboszlai
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Who are the dark horses who could spring a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?
Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley announces retirement