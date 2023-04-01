Tennis Tacker: Wimbledon is finally here as Djokovic begins title defence, Swiatek eyes another Grand Slam

It is finally the highly anticipated day, Wimbledon kicks off today as the Tennis stars take to the court. A title defence is underway, a couple of redemption stories, as well as few big names in the making, all the necessary ingredients for the historical London tournament. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates here on our very own Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:45 CET - Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios (28) has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grass court grand slam on Monday.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," he wrote on Instagram.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

5:15 CET - Top seeds are not left to wait to make their first appearances, both ATP and WTA versions see big names playing their opening Wimbledon matches.

Starting with the men’s tour, we will witness Novak Djokovic begin his title defence as he takes on Pedro Chain, the Serb defeated Nick Kyrgios in the final of the previous edition.

The Australian will be hoping to redeem his recent absences as well as his runner-up performance last year, in order to do that, he will have to get past David Goffin first. Casper Ruud ranked at fourth faces Laurent Lokoli while Andrey Rublev takes to court against Max Purcell.

World number nine Taylor Fritz clashes with Yannick Hanfmann, before eighth-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Follow the ATP tour with Flashscore.

Meanwhile, in WTA action, world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Lin Zhu as she attempts a shot at yet another Grand Slam this year. Veteran Venus Williams faces Elina Svitolina before Coco Gauff takes part in an all-American clash with Sofia Kenin. Another one will be world number four Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis.

Caroline Garcia takes on Katie Volynets to begin her Wimbledon journey.

Follow the WTA tour with Flashscore.