Tennis Tracker: Third round begins at Canadian Open with Fritz & Gauff in action

Taylor Fritz will be in action early in Montreal but still needs to play his second-round match

Thursday saw plenty of the men's top seeds fall out of the Canadian Open, blowing that tournament wide open. Today, the third round gets underway with players looking to seal quarter-final berths in both Toronto and Montreal.

11:30 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker for another day! All eyes are on Canada this week with the Canadian Open taking place across Toronto and Montreal.

There were some matches overnight with Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka (26) progressing on the women's side in Toronto along with compatriot Victoria Azarenka (35).

Over in Montreal, Thursday was a day of shocks with Tommy Paul (27), Daniil Medvedev (28), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Ben Shelton (21) all knocked out!

The third round begins later today in both cities but the men's side still has two second-round matches to complete, most notably, Taylor Fritz's (26) clash with fellow American Sebastian Korda (24). That kicks off the action in Montreal at 18:00 CET.

