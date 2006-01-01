Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Toronto WTA - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Third round begins at Canadian Open with Fritz & Gauff in action

Tennis Tracker: Third round begins at Canadian Open with Fritz & Gauff in action

Taylor Fritz will be in action early in Montreal but still needs to play his second-round match
Taylor Fritz will be in action early in Montreal but still needs to play his second-round matchProfimedia / Flashscore
Thursday saw plenty of the men's top seeds fall out of the Canadian Open, blowing that tournament wide open. Today, the third round gets underway with players looking to seal quarter-final berths in both Toronto and Montreal.

11:30 CET - Hello and welcome to the Tennis Tracker for another day! All eyes are on Canada this week with the Canadian Open taking place across Toronto and Montreal.

There were some matches overnight with Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka (26) progressing on the women's side in Toronto along with compatriot Victoria Azarenka (35).

Catch up on the action in Toronto here.

Over in Montreal, Thursday was a day of shocks with Tommy Paul (27), Daniil Medvedev (28), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Ben Shelton (21) all knocked out!

The third round begins later today in both cities but the men's side still has two second-round matches to complete, most notably, Taylor Fritz's (26) clash with fellow American Sebastian Korda (24). That kicks off the action in Montreal at 18:00 CET.

Check out the full schedule in Montreal here.

Check out the full schedule in Toronto here.

Mentions
TennisToronto WTA - SinglesMontreal WTA - SinglesTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Zverev progress at Canadian Open after shock exits
Tennis Tracker: Paul & Badosa advance at Canadian Open, Osaka downs Jabeur
Tennis Tracker: Azarenka through in Canada after downing Pavlyuchenkova
Show more
Tennis
US top-seed Coco Gauff ousts Wang Yafan as Aryna Sabalenka advances at Toronto
Djokovic withdraws from US Open warm-up in Cincinnati after Olympic gold
Rafael Nadal opts to skip US Open, plans to return for Laver Cup
Serbia announces plans to build Novak Djokovic museum following Olympic triumph
World number one Swiatek first to qualify for WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
'It means a lot,' says Japan’s Kei Nishikori after claiming long-awaited win in Montreal
Shapovalov calls on ATP to better protect players after spectator incident
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Tebogo flies to 200m gold, USA edge Serbia to reach basketball final
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham closing in on Todibo, Tottenham agree Solanke deal
USA to take on France in dream Olympic final after edging Serbia in classic
Portuguese defender Pepe announces retirement from football aged 41

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings