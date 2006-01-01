Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Action continues in Toronto and Montreal after Shnaider stuns Gauff

Tennis Tracker: Action continues in Toronto and Montreal after Shnaider stuns Gauff

Shnaider is in the Toronto quarter-finals
Shnaider is in the Toronto quarter-finalsAFP, Flashscore
There's a blockbuster schedule in Montreal to look forward to today after bad weather wiped out play on Friday, while the women's quarter-finals get underway in Toronto.

08:34 CET - There are a few results to bring you up to date with from Toronto overnight, as top seed Coco Gauff (20) was dumped out following a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Diana Shnaider (20).

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka (26) eased past Katie Boulter (28) 6-3, 6-3, while Liudmila Samsonova (25) made similarly light work of Elise Mertens (28) 6-2, 6-4.

Check out the full women's schedule in Toronto here and the men's schedule in Montreal here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Pegula progresses to Toronto quarters as Azarenka & Ostapenko bow out
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Zverev progress at Canadian Open after shock exits
Tennis Tracker: Paul & Badosa advance at Canadian Open, Osaka downs Jabeur
Show more
Tennis
Top seed Coco Gauff shocked by Diana Shnaider in Canadian Open third round
Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach after Canadian disappointment
US top-seed Coco Gauff ousts Wang Yafan as Aryna Sabalenka advances at Toronto
Djokovic withdraws from US Open warm-up in Cincinnati after Olympic gold
Rafael Nadal opts to skip US Open, plans to return for Laver Cup
Serbia announces plans to build Novak Djokovic museum following Olympic triumph
World number one Swiatek first to qualify for WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs agree Solanke deal, Chelsea closing in on Pedro Neto
Paris Olympics LIVE: Chebet claims second gold, Brazilian pair win beach volleyball final
Spain score twice in extra time to beat France to Olympic gold in eight-goal thriller
Djokovic withdraws from US Open warm-up in Cincinnati after Olympic gold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings