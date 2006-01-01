Tennis Tracker: Action continues in Toronto and Montreal after Shnaider stuns Gauff

Shnaider is in the Toronto quarter-finals

There's a blockbuster schedule in Montreal to look forward to today after bad weather wiped out play on Friday, while the women's quarter-finals get underway in Toronto.

08:34 CET - There are a few results to bring you up to date with from Toronto overnight, as top seed Coco Gauff (20) was dumped out following a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Diana Shnaider (20).

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka (26) eased past Katie Boulter (28) 6-3, 6-3, while Liudmila Samsonova (25) made similarly light work of Elise Mertens (28) 6-2, 6-4.

Check out the full women's schedule in Toronto here and the men's schedule in Montreal here.

