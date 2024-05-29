Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz advances to third round of French Open, Swiatek to face Osaka

Alcaraz hits a return
Alcaraz hits a returnAFP, Flashscore
We're well into the swing of things at the French Open with the second round beginning today, and some huge names are being pitted against each other already.

17:11 CET - Despite a minor hiccup in the third set, Carlos Alcaraz (21) has beaten Jesper De Jong (23) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round. The Spanish third seed was the heavy favourite going into the match but the Dutchman, ranked 176 in the world, made Alcaraz work for the win.

16:34 CET - Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz (21) is in a real battle against Jesper De Jong (23), with the Spaniard dropping the third set after taking the first two. De Jong is looking impressive and putting the two-time Grand Slam champion under a lot of pressure.

16:26 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) came through a big scare against Camila Osorio (22), securing a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory to move into the third round at the French Open.

13:55 CET - The two matches played on the courts with roofs have just finished. On Suzanne-Lenglen, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has seen off Daniel Altmaier (25) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 and on Phillipe-Chatrier, French number one Caroline Garcia (30) has been beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Sofia Kenin (25).

12:10 CET - Rain in Paris has been wreaking havoc all week and that's already the case again today, with play currently suspended on all outside courts due to wet weather. 

10:55 CET - The second round of the French Open is about to get started, with Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Marketa Vondrousova (24) among those taking to the court as we speak. 

Things will only get better after that, with the clashes below all to come this afternoon and evening. 

09:50 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!

