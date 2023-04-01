Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic facing off in Cincinnati final, Gauff playing Muchova

The two best players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36), are facing off for the first time since Wimbledon in the Cincinnati final, while Coco Gauff (19) and Karolina Muchova (26) will play for the women's title.

08:41 CET - Alcaraz and Djokovic didn't move into the final with ease by any means, with Alexander Zverev (26) putting up a fight against the Serb and Hubert Hurkacz (26) having a match point against the Spaniard.

07:34 CET - It's the last day of the Cincinnati Open and it's fair to say it's ending with a bang, with Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) meeting for the first time since their stunning Wimbledon battle in the men's final.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff is up against Karolina Muchova (26).