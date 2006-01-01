Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic set for Olympic final, Sabalenka beaten in Washington

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic set for Olympic final, Sabalenka beaten in Washington

Alcaraz is one win away from Olympic gold
Alcaraz is one win away from Olympic goldAFP, Flashscore
We've reached the final day of tennis action at the Paris Olympics, and it's a blockbuster one, with the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37), as well as the women's doubles final.

10:00 CET - On the final day of Olympic action at Roland Garros, we have three medal matches to look forward to. The headline clash is between Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz (21) and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic (37) in the men's singles final. That match is due to get underway at around 14:00 CET.

Following the conclusion of that showdown, Italy's Sara Errani (37) and Jasmine Paolini (28) come up against Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) in a fascinating women's doubles showpiece.

Before all of that, however, it's the bronze-medal match in the women's doubles at 12:00 CET, with Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) taking on Spain's Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

09:02 CET - Before we look ahead to today's finals in the French capital, there are some notable results to bring you from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Washington overnight. 

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) was stunned in the semi-finals by Marie Bouzkova (26), with the Czech world number 43 winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a showdown against Paula Badosa (26). 

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, Sebastian Korda (24) and Flavio Cobolli (22) registered impressive wins over Frances Tiafoe (26) and Ben Shelton (21) respectively to set up an intriguing final.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

