Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Gauff through in China, Sinner and Sabalenka also secure wins

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Gauff through in China, Sinner and Sabalenka also secure wins

Alcaraz was victorious this morning
Alcaraz was victorious this morningHECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
It's a jam-packed day of action at the ATP and WTA tournaments in Shanghai and Wuhan, with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Novak Djokovic (37) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) all taking to the court.

10:17 CET - Third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) and world number five Daniil Medvedev (28) are safely through to the quarter-finals in Shanghai after straight-set victories over Gael Monfils (38) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) respectively.

Meanwhile, at the WTA event in Wuhan, Coco Gauff (20) - fresh from her title win in Beijing last week - proved too strong for Viktoriya Tomova (29), with the American fourth seed winning 6-1, 6-2.

08:50 CET - World number two Aryna Sabalenka (26) has kicked off her tournament in Wuhan with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Katerina Siniakova (28).

08:34 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (23) is through to the quarter-finals in Shanghai after a typically impressive 6-4, 7-6(1) victory over talented American Ben Shelton (22).

Meanwhile, in Wuhan, seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) has been knocked out by Hailey Baptiste (22), with the American winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina (27), Yulia Putintseva (29) and Magda Linette (32) also progressed to the next round in China.

Check out the full schedule in Shanghai here and the full schedule in Wuhan here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Zverev through in Shanghai, Djokovic demolishes Cobolli
Tennis Tracker: Rune & Fritz through in Shanghai, Kalinskaya impresses in Wuhan
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Muchova in Beijing final, Tommy Paul through in Shanghai
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
Updated
People don't realise, it's hard to win all the time, says Coco Gauff
Zverev scrapes through as Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 16
Updated
Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open due to illness amid racism row
Taylor Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round
Naomi Osaka pulls out of home Japan Open due to back injury
Most Read
Italian banned for 10 matches for racist abuse of Wolves striker Hwang
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open due to illness amid racism row
Begiristain set to leave Manchester City after season, Viana tipped to come in

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings