Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev advance at US Open

07:50 CET - Read more about last night's action here.
07:41 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) also dropped a set in her match against Linda Noskova (18) but ultimately won 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, while Jessica Pegula (29) won 6-3, 6-1 against Patricia Maria Tig (29).
07:36 CET - Third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) also advanced, but not quite as smoothly as the Spaniard. The Russian won 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 against Christopher O'Connell (29), dropping his first set of the tournament.
07:32 CET - Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) made it through without too much trouble, winning 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 in an entertaining encounter with South Africa's Lloyd Harris (26).
07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's US Open action! First things first, here's what happened overnight...