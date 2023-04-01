Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev advance at US Open

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev advance at US Open
Updated
Alcaraz marches on
Reuters
Top seeds advanced on both the men's and women's side overnight, and the likes of Iga Swiatek (22) and Novak Djokovic (36) will be looking to follow suit later today.

07:50 CET - Read more about last night's action here.

07:41 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) also dropped a set in her match against Linda Noskova (18) but ultimately won 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, while Jessica Pegula (29) won 6-3, 6-1 against Patricia Maria Tig (29). 

07:36 CET - Third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) also advanced, but not quite as smoothly as the Spaniard. The Russian won 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 against Christopher O'Connell (29), dropping his first set of the tournament. 

07:32 CET - Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) made it through without too much trouble, winning 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 in an entertaining encounter with South Africa's Lloyd Harris (26). 

07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's US Open action! First things first, here's what happened overnight...

Tennis
Alcaraz & Pegula easily win, Jabeur & Medvedev drop sets
Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray
Dimitrov overwhelms Murray to reach third round
Updated
Isner calls it quits after US Open loss to Mmoh
Sabalenka powers past Burrage into US Open third round
Alcaraz returns to prime time at US Open
Beaten Ruud says China's Zhang can be a threat for years
Swiatek tames Saville to reach US Open third round
Djokovic eases by Zapata Miralles into US Open third round
