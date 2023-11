It's another day of exciting Tennis action and the spotlight will be on the top seeds as they appear in Turin for the ATP Finals, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:42 CET - Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev, aiming for a positive start to his campaign in the ATP Finals before Daniil Medvedev takes on Andrey Rublev with the same motivation.

Overnight world number one Novak Djokovic defeated Holger Rune 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 after an animated three-hour contest.