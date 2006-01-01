Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev in action after Paolini dumped out in Beijing

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev in action after Paolini dumped out in Beijing

Alcaraz is in quarter-final action this morning
Alcaraz is in quarter-final action this morning
There are a host of big names involved on a blockbuster Monday as prestigious tournaments in Beijing and Tokyo approach the business end of proceedings.

10:12 CET - Magda Linette (32) has pulled off a huge upset in Beijing, dismantling third seed Jasmine Paolini (28) in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

Also through to the next round in China are Karolina Muchova (28) and Cristina Bucsa (26).

08:53 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) has continued his recent upturn in form, battling past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) 6-4, 7-5 in two closely fought sets.

08:25 CET - Top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) was in ruthless form once again this morning, sweeping aside Ashlyn Krueger (20) 6-2, 6-2 to progress in China. The Belarusian has now won 14 consecutive matches dating back to Toronto at the start of August.

08:07 CET - There have already been a few results at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, with Naomi Osaka (26) and Madison Keys (29) securing impressive straight-set victories over Katie Volynets (22) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) respectively.

Anna Kalinskaya (25) is also through to the fourth round after her opponent Peyton Stearns (22) was forced to retire while trailing 6-3, 3-6, 1-3.

Check out the full WTA schedule in Beijing here.

07:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis in East Asia!

