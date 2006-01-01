Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Paolini in action, rain disrupts play on outside courts

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to defend his Wimbledon crown

It's Day Five at Wimbledon and the start of the third round, as Jannik Sinner (22), Coco Gauff (20) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all look to continue their impressive form at the tournament.

13:35 CET - We're just under 30 minutes away from the first game of the day on Court One, as seventh seed Jasmine Paolini (28) takes on former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu (24).

You can follow that match here.

12:12 CET - Not for the first time this week, rain has delayed the start of play on the outside courts. We'll keep you updated with any news before play gets underway on Centre Court and Court One from 14:00 CET.

08:45 CET - We've got a star-studded schedule to look forward to today, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) both in action on Centre Court.

On the women's side of the draw, second seed Coco Gauff (20) comes up against home favourite Sonay Kartal (22) and Maria Sakkari (28) faces a rejuvenated Emma Raducanu (21).

08:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis at Wimbledon!