Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Rybakina among those in action on second day of Wimbledon

Big things are expected of Alcaraz
Big things are expected of Alcaraz
The men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) and women's reigning champion Elena Rybakina (24) are among those getting their Wimbledon campaigns started today - we'll keep you updated with how they and all of the other top players get on.

09:55 CET - The big story from the opening day of Wimbledon was seventh seed Coco Gauff (19) being knocked out by Sofia Kenin (24), and the teenager was highly critical of herself afterwards.

"I feel like I have been working hard, but clearly it's not enough."

Read the full story here.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second day of Wimbledon, which will see top seed Carlos Alcaraz take on Jeremy Chardy (36) and Elena Rybakina (24) begin her title defence against Shelby Rogers (30).

