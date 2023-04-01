Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sabalenka look for quarter-final spots in London and Berlin

The build up to Wimbledon is getting more and more exciting as day four of multiple grass tournaments kicks off. We've got action from London, Birmingham, Halle and Berlin. Stay tuned as we bring the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker as top 10s go through another tour the third Grand Slam of the year.

7:20 CET - Today we see off the best of both the ATP and WTA taking their first chances at the second period of the grass season. 

Starting with Queen's in London as world number two Carlos Alcaraz taking on Czech Jiri Lehecka. The Spaniard reached the semi-finals of the French Open where he lost to finalist Novak Djokovic

Following Alcaraz will be world number eight Taylor Fritz who has failed to go far in recent tours and will be looking to change that, the American takes on Adrian Mannarino.

Moving to Germany, Andrey Rublev faces local Yannick Hanfmann in Halle. Meanwhile, in Berlin French Open semi-finalist and world number two Aryna Sabalenka clashes with Veronika Kudermetova before Maria Sakkari plays against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

