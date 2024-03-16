Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner battling it out in blockbuster Indian Wells semi

It's one of the biggest days of the tennis season to date, with superstars Janik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) meeting for the first time in 2024 to battle it out for a spot in the Indian Wells final before Tommy Paul (26) and Daniil Medvedev (28) fight for the right to join the winner in it.

22:00 CET - Play has been suspended due to rain in the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells.

21:00 CET - We are only 30 minutes away from the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells between Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20). Follow the action here and read all about the matchup below!

In the second semi-final, fourth seed and 2024 runner-up Daniil Medvedev (28) will look to disappoint the home crowd by beating Tommy Paul (26).

The American's run to the semis has been one of the highlights of the tournament, with him beating Ugo Humbert and Casper Ruud on his way to the final four. However, hard-court specialist Medvedev will be his biggest challenge yet. The Russian has won both of his matches with Paul and has lost only two matches in 2024, boasting a 13-2 record.

19:32 CET - While you wait for the match to get underway, click here to read more about the two players and tonight's contest.

Once you've done so, what better way to pass the time than to watch highlights of their US Open epic from 2022?

19:19 CET - Sinner may be leading the head-to-head and maybe the player of the year thus far having won all 16 of his matches, but which way tonight's clash goes is anybody's guess.

Alcaraz beat the Australian Open champion at this very stage of this very tournament last year on his way to the title and has looked back to best in California this year after a somewhat disappointing first few months of 2024. His game is well-suited to the Indian Wells surface, and he makes the most of that.

On the flip side, Sinner has won their last two clashes and has looked imperious since the new year. If he wins tonight, he will have made the fourth-best start ever to a season since the ATP tour as we know it was formed in 1990, which tells you just how well he's been playing.

19:13 CET - Not only are they two generational talents, but they're two generational talents that happen to produce absolute thrillers whenever they go up against one another.

They've met seven times thus far, with Sinner winning four of those clashes and Alcaraz winning three, including one of the greatest matches ever at the US Open in 2022.

Their last five matches Flashscore

19:05 CET - First up today is a biggie, to put it lightly.

Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are the two biggest talents that men's tennis has seen in a long time, and in just under two and a half hours, they'll battle it out for a place in the top two of the world rankings and for a place in the Indian Wells final.

The match starts at 21:30 CET Flashscore

19:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the men's semi-finals at Indian Wells!