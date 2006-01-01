Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner facing off in first men's French Open semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner facing off in first men's French Open semi-final

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner facing off in first men's French Open semi-final

Sinner is looking to reach his first French Open final
Sinner is looking to reach his first French Open finalAFP, Flashscore
It's the day of the men's semi-finals at the French Open. Arguably the world's two best players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, will contest the first before clay-court specialist Casper Ruud and Rome champion Alexander Zverev fight for the right to join the winner in Sunday's final.

11:31 CET - First up today is the match we've all been hoping for, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) adding a ninth chapter to their thrilling rivalry.

They've split the first eight and the four most recent clashes evenly, with the Italian winning their only match on clay back in 2022.

The action will begin at 14:30 CET.

Alcaraz vs Sinner H2H
Alcaraz vs Sinner H2HFlashscore

11:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open men's semi-finals!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Alcaraz and Sinner to resume burgeoning rivalry in French Open semis
Andreeva will be 'disappointed for few days' after French Open loss
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Updated
Fearless Paolini keeps Italian flag flying high as she reaches last four
Updated
Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight French Open final
Updated
Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin win French Open mixed doubles title
Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open
Tennis Tracker: Paolini sets up final with Swiatek after both secure emphatic wins
Most Read
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings