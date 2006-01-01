Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Sinner facing off in first men's French Open semi-final

Sinner is looking to reach his first French Open final

It's the day of the men's semi-finals at the French Open. Arguably the world's two best players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, will contest the first before clay-court specialist Casper Ruud and Rome champion Alexander Zverev fight for the right to join the winner in Sunday's final.

11:31 CET - First up today is the match we've all been hoping for, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) adding a ninth chapter to their thrilling rivalry.

They've split the first eight and the four most recent clashes evenly, with the Italian winning their only match on clay back in 2022.

The action will begin at 14:30 CET.

Alcaraz vs Sinner H2H Flashscore

11:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open men's semi-finals!