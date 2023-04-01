Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Swiatek playing to secure semi-final spots in Cincinnati

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Swiatek playing to secure semi-final spots in Cincinnati
We're at the business end of things in Cincinnati, with world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) today playing to secure a spot in the semi-finals. You can keep up with those matches and the three others taking place right here.

08:26 CET - With rain falling throughout, play ran late last night, but the delays didn't stop favourites Novak Djokovic (36) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) from making it through to the next round.

Read all about their matches and more of yesterday's action here

06:25 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. Carlos Alcaraz (20) plays Max Purcell (25) this evening, and before that is a mouthwatering clash between world number one Iga Swiatek (22) and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24). 

