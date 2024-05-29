Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in action before Swiatek faces Osaka

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in action before Swiatek faces Osaka

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in action before Swiatek faces Osaka

Alcaraz hits a return
Alcaraz hits a returnAFP, Flashscore
We're well into the swing of things at the French Open with the second round beginning today, and some huge names are being pitted against each other already.

12:10 CET - Rain in Paris has been wreaking havoc all week and that's already the case again today, with play currently suspended on all outside courts due to wet weather. 

10:55 CET - The second round of the French Open is about to get started, with Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Marketa Vondrousova (24) among those taking to the court as we speak. 

Things will only get better after that, with the clashes below all to come this afternoon and evening. 

09:50 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench Open
Tennis
Goffin hits out at French Open crowd, claims he was spat at by 'hooligan'
Noah replaces Borg as Team Europe captain for 2025 Laver Cup
Djokovic believes Nadal could be back at the French Open in 2025
Osaka 'really excited' for Swiatek clash in French Open second round
Djokovic 'not getting too excited' after progressing at French Open
Novak Djokovic up and running with victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Paris
Updated
Aryna Sabalenka mows down teenager Erika Andreeva in French Open first round
Updated
Two-time finalist Ruud makes winning start in quest for French Open title
Updated
Zheng Qinwen sends Alize Cornet into retirement with French Open thumping
Updated
Most Read
Cameroon federation president Eto’o and coach in angry exchange
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record
Conference League Final: Fiorentina in showpiece again, this time as favourites
The numbers behind Galatasaray's historic 24th Super Lig triumph

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings