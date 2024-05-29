Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Tsitsipas in action before Swiatek faces Osaka

We're well into the swing of things at the French Open with the second round beginning today, and some huge names are being pitted against each other already.

12:10 CET - Rain in Paris has been wreaking havoc all week and that's already the case again today, with play currently suspended on all outside courts due to wet weather.

10:55 CET - The second round of the French Open is about to get started, with Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Marketa Vondrousova (24) among those taking to the court as we speak.

Things will only get better after that, with the clashes below all to come this afternoon and evening.

09:50 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!