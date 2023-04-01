Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz battles past Evans, Tsitsipas dumped out by Humbert

Alcaraz has squeezed past Evans
Alcaraz has squeezed past Evans
Reuters
A new week in the world of tennis started with eight spots in the round of 16 still up for grabs at the Shanghai Masters and a whole host of top players looking to claim them, including three of the world's top 10.

18:42 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas' (25) horrid form has continued with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 loss to Frenchman Ugo Humbert (25) in Shanghai.

Tsitsipas vs Humbert highlights
Flashscore

17:15 CET - The women's action is done for the day, and the WTA FlashMoment from today's action comes courtesy of Donna Vekic (27).

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

16:11 CET - It wasn't as easy as he would've liked, but Carlos Alcaraz (20) has won in Shanghai. The Spaniard has beaten Dan Evans (33) 7-6, 6-4 in what was a thrilling match. 

Read more here 

Alcaraz vs Evans highlights
Flashscore
Alcaraz interview
Flashscore

15:33 CET - In Zhengzhou, Lesia Tsurenko (34) has made it through to the next round with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Diana Shnaider (19).

Tsurenko vs Shnaider highlights
Flashscore

12:11 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) is through in Shanghai having beaten Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-3, 6-0.

10:57 CET - In Seoul, third seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has beaten Mai Hontama (24) 6-3, 6-1, and Donna Vekic (27) has won 6-4, 6-2 against Nao Hibino (28) in Zhengzhou. 

Alexandrova vs Hontama highlights
Flashscore
Hibino vs Vekic highlights
Flashscore

10:49 CET - In the first men's matches of the day, Grigor Dimitrov (32) has won 7-6, 6-4 against Karen Khachanov (27) and Tommy Paul (26) has beaten Arthur Fils (19) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in Shanghai.

Paul vs Fils highlights
Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will mainly focus on the final third-round clashes of a star-studded Shanghai Masters. 

