Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz beats Griekspoor to force doubles decider in Davis Cup tie

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz won his singles rubber to keep the tie alive

The Davis Cup finals kicks off today with tennis legend Rafael Nadal (38) set to take part in his farewell event. Before that, the second semi-final of the BJK Cup sees Great Britain take on Slovakia.

21:30 CET - Next up in Malaga, it's the doubles decider between hosts Spain and the Netherlands. Carlos Alcaraz (21) will be back in action alongside Marcel Granollers (38) against Botic van de Zandschulp (29) and Wesley Koolhof (35).

21:06 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has beaten Tallon Griekspoor (28) 7-6, 6-3 to bring Spain level with the Netherlands in their Davis Cup quarter-final and force a doubles decider!

What's more, Alcaraz's win means that Rafael Nadal (38) does not have to wave goodbye to tennis just yet. Should Spain win the doubles, Nadal's career will go on. If the Dutch prevail, it will be curtains for the legend, however.

20:38 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has edged the first set against Tallon Griekspoor (28) in a tiebreaker to keep Rafael Nadal (38) in professional tennis for at least a while longer!

19:51 CET - The second clash of the tie is now underway, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) needing to beat Tallon Griekspoor (28) to keep Spain's Davis Cup hopes and Rafael Nadal's career alive.

19:15 CET - He put up a typically valiant fight but Rafael Nadal (38) couldn't begin the final tournament of his career with a win, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp (29) in a tight battle.

If Spain lose one of their two remaining matches against the Netherlands tonight, the legend's career will be over.

18:20 CET - Slovakia are into the final of the Billie Jean King Cup! They've fought back from 1-0 down in their semi-final tie with Great Britain to set up a clash with Italy, securing their place in the final with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the deciding doubles content.

This is a real fairytale run for the nation, with them also knocking out the USA and Australia in the previous rounds.

18:07 CET - Botic van de Zandschulp (29) is playing the role of party pooper excellently in Malaga, taking the first set 6-4 thanks to a break of serve at 4-4. Can Rafael Nadal (38) turn things around as he has done so often in his career?

17:25 CET - We won't know even at the end of it if this will be the final match of Rafael Nadal's (38) career, but with one of the best atmospheres you'll ever see in tennis, it's going to be emotional nonetheless.

The Spaniard's match is underway

17:00 CET - Rafael Nadal (38) will begin the final tournament of his career in just 30 minutes, with the Spanish legend facing Botic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup opener between Spain and the Netherlands.

Nadal's won both of the matches that he's played against the Dutchman, but the Dutchman is very much a threat as he showed when he knocked Carlos Alcaraz (21) out of the US Open earlier this year.

Speaking of Alcaraz, the world number three will face Tallon Griekspoor (28) once Nadal's match is over.

16:37 CET - The second BJK Cup semi-final is heading to a decider! Rebecca Sramkova (28) fought back from a set down to beat Katie Boulter (28) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and so one final doubles clash will decide who joins Italy in the final.

13:54 CET - Emma Raducanu (22) has put Great Britain one win away from the final of the Billie Jean King Cup, beating Viktoria Hruncakova (26) 6-4, 6-4.

Next up, Katie Boulter (28) will play Rebecca Sramkova (28) hoping to wrap up the tie for GB.

12:25 CET - Today, the Davis Cup finals begin and the big news emerging is that Rafael Nadal (38) will play in the opening singles rubber.

Nadal's Spain are taking on the Netherlands in the tournament's first quarter-final but there was some doubt surrounding the tennis legend's participation even up until yesterday.

As it turns out, Nadal will be hitting the courts in Malaga, playing Botic van de Zandschulp (29) from 17:00 CET this afternoon. Great news for tennis fans!

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the BJK Cup and Davis Cup tennis for the day!

It's going to be an exciting day with the second semi-final in the BJK Cup taking place before the Davis Cup kicks off.

First up, and just about to start in Malaga, Great Britain will play Slovakia for the right to play Italy in the final of the BJK Cup.

The opening singles rubber sees Emma Raducanu (22) taking on Viktoria Hruncakova (26) - that's from 12:15 CET. After that, Katie Boulter (28) will play Rebecca Sramkova (28). And if we need it, there will be a doubles decider.