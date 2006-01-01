Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz beats Sinner in five-set battle to reach French Open final

It's the day of the men's semi-finals at the French Open. Arguably the world's two best players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, will contest the first before clay-court specialist Casper Ruud and Rome champion Alexander Zverev fight for the right to join the winner in Sunday's final.

18:52 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) is a French Open finalist! The Spaniard has beaten Jannik Sinner (22) 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to move into the final at Roland Garros for the first time.

17:57 CET - Into a decider we go! Alcaraz broke serve in what turned out to be the final game of the fourth set to level things up again in a match that has never really got going, with both players struggling at times.

That will hopefully change in the fifth and final set. Follow it here.

17:08 CET - The third set has been won by Sinner, 6-3. The new world number one was a break down and struggling with hand cramps, but bounced back after a massage from his trainer to retake the lead of the match.

Neither player is currently producing their best tennis, will that change in set four?

16:13 CET - Alcaraz strikes back! The Spaniard fought back from 2-0 down in the second to win it 6-3, raising his level hugely. This is becoming the high-quality affair we were hoping for now.

15:19 CET - It has been a stunning start to the match for Jannik Sinner (22), soaring to take the first set 6-2 in exactly 40 minutes. Carlos Alcaraz (21) has looked nervy so far with a number of errors coming from his forehand wing. He will need to work out a way to get back into the contest.

11:31 CET - First up today is the match we've all been hoping for, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) adding a ninth chapter to their thrilling rivalry.

They've split the first eight and the four most recent clashes evenly, with the Italian winning their only match on clay back in 2022.

The action will begin at 14:30 CET.

11:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open men's semi-finals!