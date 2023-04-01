Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz begins Paris Masters' journey, Sabalenka faces Pegula in Cancun

Alcaraz faces Safiullin tonight
Reuters
Top seeds are taking to court in the Paris Masters as well as the continuation of the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:39 CET - Starting with Masters, Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Jan-Lennard Struff, Alexander Zverev opens up the day against Marton Fucsovics before Sebastian Korda faces Hubert Hurkacz.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz clashes with Roman Safiullin to wrap up the day in the French capital.

In terms of WTA action, let us bring you an overnight result as world number three Coco Gauff comfortably defeated seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in Cancun. 

Later on tonight the Finals continue as Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina takes on Maria Sakkari.

