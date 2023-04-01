Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz begins Paris Masters journey, Zverev sees off Fucsovics

Top seeds are taking to court in the Paris Masters as well as the continuation of the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:30 CET - Plenty of three setters today showing the depth of quality in the French capital and we've had another one between Americans Mackenzie McDonald (28) and JJ Wolf (24), with McDonald beating his compatriot 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

15:35 CET - Another French defeat in the opening round of the Paris Masters with Daniel Altmaier (25) beating Arthur Fils (19) 6-2, 6-4.

15:16 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has avoided a mini upset in Paris with a three-set win over Sebastian Korda (23). The Pole won their match 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the next round.

14:19 CET - Alex Zverev (26) has made hard work of his victory over Marton Fucsovics (31), needing three sets to see off the Hungarian. He won the encounter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, whilst Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) has beaten Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Zverev - Fucsovics highlights Flashscore

Alex Zverev post-match interview Flashscore

12:48 CET - Our first result from another busy day in Paris as Dusan Lajovic (33) has seen off French hope Benjamin Bonzi (26) 7-5, 6-3.

5:39 CET - Starting with Masters, Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Jan-Lennard Struff, Alexander Zverev opens up the day against Marton Fucsovics before Sebastian Korda faces Hubert Hurkacz.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz clashes with Roman Safiullin to wrap up the day in the French capital.

In terms of WTA action, let us bring you an overnight result as world number three Coco Gauff comfortably defeated seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in Cancun.

Gauff - Jabeur highlights Flashscore

Gauff post-match interview Flashscore

While world number two Iga Swiatek defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-0.

Swiatek - Vondrousova highlights Flashscore

Swiatek post-match interview Flashscore

Later on tonight the Finals continue as Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina takes on Maria Sakkari.