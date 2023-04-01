Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz begins Paris Masters journey, Zverev sees off Fucsovics

Alcaraz faces Safiullin tonight
Alcaraz faces Safiullin tonight
Reuters
Top seeds are taking to court in the Paris Masters as well as the continuation of the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:30 CET - Plenty of three setters today showing the depth of quality in the French capital and we've had another one between Americans Mackenzie McDonald (28) and JJ Wolf (24), with McDonald beating his compatriot 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

15:35 CET - Another French defeat in the opening round of the Paris Masters with Daniel Altmaier (25) beating Arthur Fils (19) 6-2, 6-4.

15:16 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) has avoided a mini upset in Paris with a three-set win over Sebastian Korda (23). The Pole won their match 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the next round.

14:19 CET - Alex Zverev (26) has made hard work of his victory over Marton Fucsovics (31), needing three sets to see off the Hungarian. He won the encounter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, whilst Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) has beaten Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Zverev - Fucsovics highlights
Flashscore
Alex Zverev post-match interview
Flashscore

12:48 CET - Our first result from another busy day in Paris as Dusan Lajovic (33) has seen off French hope Benjamin Bonzi (26) 7-5, 6-3.

5:39 CET - Starting with Masters, Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Jan-Lennard Struff, Alexander Zverev opens up the day against Marton Fucsovics before Sebastian Korda faces Hubert Hurkacz.

World number two Carlos Alcaraz clashes with Roman Safiullin to wrap up the day in the French capital.

In terms of WTA action, let us bring you an overnight result as world number three Coco Gauff comfortably defeated seventh-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 in Cancun. 

Gauff - Jabeur highlights
Flashscore
Gauff post-match interview
Flashscore

While world number two Iga Swiatek defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-0.

Swiatek - Vondrousova highlights
Flashscore
Swiatek post-match interview
Flashscore

Later on tonight the Finals continue as Aryna Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina takes on Maria Sakkari.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
ITF will encourage Rafa Nadal to compete at Paris Games, says chief
Coco Gauff 'feeling the love' in Cancun after WTA Finals win against Ons Jabeur
Swiatek overcomes early deficit to beat Vondrousova at WTA Finals
Murray bows out of Paris Masters in first round at the hands of De Minaur
Aryna Sabalenka slams court conditions in Cancun at WTA finals
ITF chief happy with Davis Cup format and expects big crowds for knockouts
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime defends Basel title after defeating Hurkacz in final
Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula off to winning starts in Cancun WTA Finals
