Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Djokovic advance at Olympics, Wozniacki beaten by Collins

Carlos Alcaraz is into the third round in Paris

It's one of the biggest days of the year in the world of tennis, with all-time greats Rafael Nadal (38) and Novak Djokovic (37) facing off for the 60th time at the Paris Olympics, and they're two of many top players taking to the court.

20:59 CET - Second-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (21) is safely through to the third round of the men's singles event at the Olympics after beating Tallon Griekspoor (28) of the Netherlands 6-1, 7-6.

That's the end of the men's action at Roland Garros for the day, catch up on the results here.

19:35 CET - Speaking after his win, Novak Djokovic (37) lauded his rivalry with Rafael Nadal (38) and stated that he hopes they get the chance to play again.

Djokovic on his rivalry with Nadal Flashscore

19:16 CET - A heavyweight clash in the men's doubles has gone the way of American duo Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (27), who have beaten Canada's Milos Raonic (33) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 7-6, 6-4.

18:21 CET - In one of the best matches of the Olympics so far, the USA's Danielle Collins (30) has beaten Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki (34) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted over two hours.

18:09 CET - Another big name has made it through with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) beating Dan Evans (34) of Great Britain 6-1, 6-2.

17:40 CET - Norway’s Casper Ruud (25) is through to the third round of the men’s Olympic singles tournament after beating Italy’s Andrea Vavassori (29) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

17:10 CET - All eyes may be on Roland Garros right now and for good reason, but there is tennis going on elsewhere this week as well - namely, in Washinton DC. The Mubadala Citi DC Open is just getting its first rounds started - follow the men's tournament here and women's here.

17:03 CET - The USA's Emma Navarro (23) is through to the third round at the Olympics after coming back to beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova (29) 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

16:45 CET - Heartbreak for the home fans at Roland Garros as their best bet for a medal in the men's singles, Ugo Humbert (26), has been knocked out by Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo (25) 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 in nearly three hours of play.

16:05 CET - Well, after the enormity of Djokovic-Nadal, let's bring you some other results from the singles tournaments.

Maria Sakkari (29) looks in fine form at Roland Garros as she has seen off Yue Yuan (25) 6-1, 6-1 to advance.

Meanwhile, there have also been wins for Camila Osorio (22) of Colombia, Roman Safiullin (26) and Marta Kostyuk (22) of Ukraine.

15:34 CET - For the 31st and perhaps final time, Novak Djokovic (37) has claimed victory over his great rival Rafael Nadal (38), prevailing 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 44 minutes.

The Serb looked set to cruise to victory when he led 6-1, 4-0, but as he so often has in his career, Nadal dug deep to get it back to 4-4 with some stunning shots. In the end though, the top seed was just too strong.

Djokovic moves into the last 16, while Nadal will stick around to continue his quest to win the double's gold with Carlos Alcaraz (21).

15:15 CET - Women's second seed Coco Gauff (20) has made it through with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle (24).

The match stats Flashscore

14:29 CET - Well, it's not going the way of Rafael Nadal (38) at Roland Garros, the so-called 'King of Clay' isn't at his regal best and has been destroyed by Novak Djokovic (37) 6-1 in the first set of their second-round clash at the Olympics.

14:27 CET - Retiring German Angelique Kerber (36) is safely through to the women's third round after beating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian (26) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. She's not retired just yet!

13:45 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) are out on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros and the match is just moments away! Could this be the last meeting between the two legends? Quite possibly.

13:34 CET - Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28) of the Czech Republic is also through to the third round in Paris after beating China's Xinyu Wang (22) 6-3, 6-2.

13:24 CET - Top seed Iga Swiatek (23) of Poland is through to the third round of the women’s Olympic tournament after brushing aside France’s Diane Parry (21) 6-1, 6-1. Swiatek loves the clay courts of Paris and she is, unsurprisingly, in unstoppable form so far at the Games.

13:10 CET - In about 20 minutes, two titans of tennis will meet as Novak Djokovic (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) will go head-to-head in the second round of the Olympic men's tennis tournament.

Djokovic - Nadal last four matches Flashscore / Reuters

12:30 CET - Play has started in the women's tennis for the day at Roland Garros. It's the second round and there are plenty of big names in action with Iga Swiatek (23), Angelique Kerber (36) and Barbora Krejcikova (28) all on court.

09:12 CET - While most eyes are now on Paris, there's also action taking place across the pond in the United States, where Yoshihito Nishioka (28) in the early hours of the morning captured his third career ATP title by outlasting Jordan Thompson (30) in Atlanta.

08:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

What a day we have ahead of us, with Iga Swiatek (23), Coco Gauff (20) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) all in action at the Olympics. Oh, and there's also the small matter of Novak Djokovic (37) vs Rafael Nadal (38)...