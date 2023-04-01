Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Djokovic seeking Wimbledon rematch, Gauff upsets Swiatek

20:00 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has sensationally beaten world number one Iga Swiatek (22) 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati Open final!
17:11 CET - Play has started in the first semi-final of the day between Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (19).
14:25 CET - As mentioned, a lot to look forward to today with the men's and women's semis in Cincinnati looking simply mouthwatering!
Here's a look ahead at the schedule with predicted start times:
First women's semi-final: Iga Swiatek (22) vs Coco Gauff (19) - 17:00 CET
Second women's semi-final: Aryan Sabalenka (25) vs Karolina Muchova (26) - 19:30 CET
First men's semi-final: Carlos Alcaraz (20) vs Hubert Hurkacz (26) - 21:00 CET
Second men's semi-final: Novak Djokovic (36) vs Alexander Zverev (26) - 00:00 CET
08:50 CET - In a rematch of the Wimbledon semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka (25) got revenge as she beat Ons Jabeur (28) 7-5, 6-3.
08:36 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made it into today's semi-finals overnight with a vintage display, storming past American number one Taylor Fritz (25) 6-0, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (26) set up a clash with the Serb by beating Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-2, 6-3.
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) and world number twos Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryan Sabalenka (25) seek to set up mouthwatering finals in Cincinnati.