Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Djokovic seeking Wimbledon rematch, Swiatek facing Gauff

Alcaraz is two games away from another title

It's semi-final day in Cincinnati and the matches couldn't be much better, with the world number one and world number two seeking to set up a mouthwatering final in both the men's and women's draws.

08:50 CET - In a rematch of the Wimbledon semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka (25) got revenge as she beat Ons Jabeur (28) 7-5, 6-3.

08:36 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made it into today's semi-finals overnight with a vintage display, storming past American number one Taylor Fritz (25) 6-0, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (26) set up a clash with the Serb by beating Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-2, 6-3.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) and world number twos Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryan Sabalenka (25) seek to set up mouthwatering finals in Cincinnati.