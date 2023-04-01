Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Djokovic seeking Wimbledon rematch, Swiatek facing Gauff

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Djokovic seeking Wimbledon rematch, Swiatek facing Gauff
It's semi-final day in Cincinnati and the matches couldn't be much better, with the world number one and world number two seeking to set up a mouthwatering final in both the men's and women's draws.

08:50 CET - In a rematch of the Wimbledon semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka (25) got revenge as she beat Ons Jabeur (28) 7-5, 6-3.

Sabalenka vs Jabeur highlights
Sabalenka interview
08:36 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made it into today's semi-finals overnight with a vintage display, storming past American number one Taylor Fritz (25) 6-0, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (26) set up a clash with the Serb by beating Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-2, 6-3

Read more here

Djokovic vs Fritz highlights
Djokovic interview
Zverev vs Mannarino highlights
Zverev interview
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) and world number twos Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryan Sabalenka (25) seek to set up mouthwatering finals in Cincinnati.

