Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rublev at ATP Finals, Zverev vs Ruud to come

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rublev at ATP Finals, Zverev vs Ruud to come

Flashscore
Casper Ruud could seal a semi-final spot tonight
Casper Ruud could seal a semi-final spot tonightReuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane
It's the second round of matches in the John Newcombe Group in Turin, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) taking on Andrey Rublev (27) and Alexander Zverev (27) up against Casper Ruud (25).

15:48 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has beaten Andrey Rublev (27) 6-3, 7-6 in the pair's must-win clash in Turin.

After losing the first set comfortably, Rublev roared back late in the second to force a tiebreaker and take it deep but Alcaraz was too good in the end, edging the tiebreaker 10-8.

The win puts the Spaniard back on track in Turin with Rublev all but out of the running to progress.

Later on, at 20:30 CET, Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Casper Ruud (25) with the latter able to confirm his spot in the semi-finals with a win.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

14:15 CET - Play is now underway in Turin between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Andrey Rublev (27), with both players targeting a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

12:52 CET - Some breaking news to bring you as the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga has been postponed after a severe weather alert. This comes in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Spain.

Read the full story here.

12:30 CET - We're just 90 minutes away from the first game of the day in Turin between four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Andrey Rublev (27).

The pair have met twice before, with Rublev winning their most recent meeting in Madrid earlier this year.

Follow the match from 14:00 CET here.

Previous meetings
Previous meetingsFlashscore

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action!

There are two matches taking place at the ATP Finals in Turin, with third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) up against Andrey Rublev (27) at 14:00 CET as both players target their first win of the tournament.

Following that clash, Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Casper Ruud (25) a little later at 20:30 CET, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Meanwhile, in Malaga, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals get underway as Iga Swiatek's (23) Poland face off against hosts Spain. That tie is due to start at 17:00 CET.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner survives Fritz fight to keep up perfect record in ATP Finals
Tennis Tracker: Zverev takes victory over Rublev at ATP Finals
Tennis Tracker: Fritz beats Medvedev in ATP Finals opener, Sinner downs De Minaur
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Andrey Rublev to stay in contention at ATP Finals in Turin
Updated
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert
Daniil Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP calendar with greater focus on big events
Coach Ferrero admits Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals
Jannik Sinner battles past Taylor Fritz to claim second win in Turin at ATP Finals
Updated
Top tennis players complain about 'challenging' quality of ATP balls
Iga Swiatek and Poland targeting 'revenge' against Spain in BJK Cup
Medvedev bounces back at ATP Finals with straight-set win over De Minaur
Hosts Spain face daunting task against Poland as BJK Cup Finals get underway
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
English FA investigating referee David Coote after PGMOL suspension
Coach Ferrero admits Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals
Ranieri flies to London to meet the Friedkins as former Roma boss could return to club

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings