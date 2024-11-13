Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rublev at ATP Finals, Zverev vs Ruud to come

It's the second round of matches in the John Newcombe Group in Turin, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) taking on Andrey Rublev (27) and Alexander Zverev (27) up against Casper Ruud (25).

15:48 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) has beaten Andrey Rublev (27) 6-3, 7-6 in the pair's must-win clash in Turin.

After losing the first set comfortably, Rublev roared back late in the second to force a tiebreaker and take it deep but Alcaraz was too good in the end, edging the tiebreaker 10-8.

The win puts the Spaniard back on track in Turin with Rublev all but out of the running to progress.

Later on, at 20:30 CET, Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Casper Ruud (25) with the latter able to confirm his spot in the semi-finals with a win.

Key match stats Flashscore

14:15 CET - Play is now underway in Turin between Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Andrey Rublev (27), with both players targeting a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

12:52 CET - Some breaking news to bring you as the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga has been postponed after a severe weather alert. This comes in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Spain.

Read the full story here.

12:30 CET - We're just 90 minutes away from the first game of the day in Turin between four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Andrey Rublev (27).

The pair have met twice before, with Rublev winning their most recent meeting in Madrid earlier this year.

Follow the match from 14:00 CET here.

Previous meetings Flashscore

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action!

There are two matches taking place at the ATP Finals in Turin, with third seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) up against Andrey Rublev (27) at 14:00 CET as both players target their first win of the tournament.

Following that clash, Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Casper Ruud (25) a little later at 20:30 CET, with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.

Meanwhile, in Malaga, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals get underway as Iga Swiatek's (23) Poland face off against hosts Spain. That tie is due to start at 17:00 CET.