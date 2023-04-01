Tennis Tracker:  Alcaraz downs Rune, Medvedev outlast Eubanks in thriller

The two young stars of men's tennis, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Holger Rune (20), will go head-to-head today, while Elena Rybakina (24) and Ons Jabeur (28) will face off in a rematch of last year's final. We'll keep you up to date with what happens in those matches and the other two remaining quarter-finals.

19:29 CET - It perhaps didn't quite become the classic that we had all hoped, but Carlos Alcaraz (20) has beaten Holger Rune (20) 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final. The first set was competitive, lasting just over an hour. But once that set went the way of the Spaniard, it was obvious that Rune didn't have much gas left in the tank, and the pendulum swung dramatically towards Alcaraz. Although the scoreline suggests that there wasn't much in the final two sets, the U.S. Open champion frankly never looked in trouble. He was much the stronger player, physically and mentally. His overwhelming power was too much for Rune. He takes on Medvedev in a mouthwatering semi-final next.

Alcaraz vs Rune stats Flashscore

18:59 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has shown the world today just why he is the world No.3 and a Grand Slam champion. The Russian has overcome an inspired Christopher Eubanks (27) 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 on court one, and boy, was he made to work for that victory. Eubanks was striking the ball as sweetly as we have seen this tournament, firing a whopping 74 winners in the match. He was playing with no fear whatsoever and was a tiebreak away from victory. The American even broke a 31-year-old record for most winners hit during a main draw Wimbledon campaign, beating Andre Agassi's number of 317. It's been an astonishing run, but he came up against a brick wall of a player, who showed phenomenal mental resilience. Medvedev will be delighted with his performance and is now into his first Wimbledon semi.

Medvedev vs Eubanks stats Flashscore

17:24 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Holger Rune (20) are underway on centre court, in this highly anticipated contest between two of the best young talents in the game. It is currently on serve, with the Spaniard up 2-1 in the first set.

16:35 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) has done it! The Tunisian has gained revenge for her Wimbledon final defeat last year, downing Elena Rybakina (24) 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1. Jabeur was at her mercurial best, striking the ball beautifully and returning the Rybakina serve on a regular basis. The reigning champion didn't seem to be at her best, however, with nearly as many unforced errors as winners. Jabeur will now face Sabalenka in the semis.

Jabeur vs Rybakina stats Flashscore

16:01 CET - On centre court, Rybakina and Jabeur are headed to a final set, after a really exciting hour and 25 minutes. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Christopher Eubanks (27) have just got underway on court one.

15:47 CET - Here are the key stats from the quarter-final that just finished. It was a tight game, but Sabalenka stepped it up at the key moments.

The key match stats Flashscore

15:36 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has moved into the Wimbledon semis, beating Madison Keys (28) 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and a half.

14:46 CET - I cannot wait for this one. Elena Rybakina (24) and Ons Jabeur (28) are about to begin on centre court. A rematch of last year's final, Jabeur will be desperately searching for revenge. This should be a cracker.

Rybakina vs Jabeur head to head Flashscore

14:06 CET - Right then, the action is underway on court one. Aryna Sabalenka (25) is taking on Madison Keys (28) for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Sabalenka is the big favourite - can the American cause a big upset?

09:06 CET - The WTA action gets underway at around 14:00 CET, with Madison Keys (28) taking on Aryna Sabalenka (25) on the number one court, while Ons Jabeur (28) faces Elena Rybakina (24) just half an hour later on centre court.

ATP quarter-finals will follow swiftly after, with Daniil Medvedev (27) going up against Chris Eubanks (27) at approximately 15:30 and world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) battling against Holger Rune (20) at 16:00.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the final day of quarter-final matches at Wimbledon, which will see some heavyweight clashes take place.