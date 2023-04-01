Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Ruud to reach Beijing semi-finals, Gauff marches on

The action continues all over Asia today with the Astana Open semi-finals and the final eight in Beijing! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest results and news right here on our Tennis Tracker.

16:04 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) will face Sebastian Korda (23) in the final in Astana after beating Sebastian Ofner (27) 6-4, 6-2.

15:23 CET - Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) has eased past seventh seed Casper Ruud (24) and into the final four in Beijing, after winning 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz will face the winner of Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Jannik Sinner (22) for a place in the decider.

Alcaraz - Ruud highlights Flashscore

14:52 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) is through to the final in Astana after beating Hamad Medjedovic (20) in a mammoth semi-final that ended 6-7(8), 7-6(2), 7-6(3).

Korda - Medjedovic highlights Flashscore

13:19 CET - Coco Gauff (19) defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) 7-5, 6-3 to progress in Beijing.

Alexandrova - Gauff highlights Flashscore

Gauff post-match interview Flashscore

The American's win came after Petra Kvitova (33) fell short to Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-4, 7-5.

Kvitova - Samsonova highlights Flashscore

11:35 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has advanced to the semi-finals in Beijing after beating Nicolas Jarry (27) 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

10:56 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) rallied against Mayar Sherif (27) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 after a nearly three-hour contest in Beijing.

9:58 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) is in the second round of the China Open after brushing past Ashlyn Krueger (19) 6-3, 6-4.

8:57 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) is through to the semi-finals in Beijing as he got past Ugo Humbert (25) to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Humbert - Medvedev highlights Flashscore

8:00 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) defeated Kateryna Baindl (29) to progress in Beijing after a 6-2, 6-4 win. Iga Swiatek (22) was victorious as well as she got past Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) 6-4, 6-3.

Sorribes Tormo - Swiatek highlights Flashscore

5:41 CET - So much to look forward to today with world number two Carlos Alcaraz facing Casper Ruud for a place in the Beijing Open semi-finals, their match follows Daniil Medvedev and Ugo Humbert's clash.

Alexander Zverev will be also taking on Nicolas Jarry as well Jannik Sinner challenging Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the final four.

Remaining in Beijing but switching our focus to the WTA tour, Iga Swiatek faces Sara Sorribes Tormo as they kick off the day early in the morning. They are followed by a bunch of top seeds also making their appearances in China as Coco Gauff clashes with Ekaterina Alexandrova, Ons Jabeur with Ashlyn Krueger.

Caroline Garcia plays against Kateryna Baindl, while Elena Rybakina wraps up the day against Qinwen Zheng.

Meanwhile, in Astana, Sebastian Korda and Hamad Medjedovic will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals, and they are followed by the same challenge for Adrian Mannarino and Sebastian Ofner.