Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz dumped out of Madrid Open by Rublev, Sabalenka through

The tears in Madrid have barely dried following Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell, but tennis waits for no man, and the home crowd will be hoping that Carlos Alcaraz can cheer them up today by securing a place in the tournament's semi-finals, with Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina also looking to do so.

21:23 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has cruised into the final four in Madrid after beating teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-1, 6-4.

Sabalenka will next face fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) in a blockbuster semi-final tomorrow.

19:44 CET - Going back to the on-court action, next up is a tantalising clash between world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) and wonder-kid Mirra Andreeva (17), which will begin in less than half an hour.

After that, ATP world number 13 Taylor Fritz (26) will go up against world number 22 Francisco Cerundolo (25) in a match-up that could go either way.

19:31 CET - We said the men's side of the tournament had been blown wide open, and that's just become the case even more, with top seed Jannik Sinner (22) withdrawing due to a hip injury.

As a result, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) will advance straight to the semi-finals.

18:12 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is out of the Madrid Open!

The second seed has lost in the Spanish capital for the first time since 2021, being beaten 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 by world number eight Andrey Rublev (26) in just over two hours.

This tournament has just been blown wide open.

15:35 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) wants to set up a dream doubles partnership with Rafael Nadal (37) at the Olympics this summer - read more about that here.

And speaking of the young Spaniard, he plays in the first men's quarterfinal at Madrid against Andrey Rublev (26) from 16:05 CET.

15:01 CET - Well, it's fair to say the day has started in style!

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) has made it through to the final four, but it was mighty close, with compatriot Yulia Putinsteva (29) winning the first set, only losing the second in a tiebreak and having two match points when 5-2 up in the third.

Rybakina showed incredible resilience to come back and win a contest that lasted for almost three hours and ended 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

12:21 CET - Today's quarter-final action has just gotten underway in Madrid, with an all-Kazakh clash between Elena Rybakina (24) and Yulia Putinsteva (29) first up.

10:50 CET - Hell and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!