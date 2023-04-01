Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz eyes Beijing final, Jabeur takes the early exit in Beijing

We are getting to an exciting stage in the tour in Asia as we bring you the final from Astana, semi-finals in Beijing and more! All of this and more on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

10:55 CET - Marta Kostyuk (21) pulled an upset against world number seven Ons Jabeur (29) in Beijing as she triumphed 7-6, 6-1 over the Tunisian top seed.

9:44 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka (25) got past Katie Boulter (27) to move to the third round of the China Open after a 7-5, 7-6 result.

Sabalenka - Boulter highlights Flashscore

Sabalenka post-match interview Flashscore

8:57 CET - Bringing you the first couple of results of the day as Jessica Pegula (29) and Caroline Garcia (29) progressed in Beijing after defeating Anna Blinkova (25) and Yulia Putintseva (28) 6-7, 6-2, 6-1, and 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 respectively.

Pegula - Blinkova highlights Flashscore

6:28 CET - The Australian Open will switch to a Sunday start and be held over 15 days instead of 14 for the first time next year in a bid to avoid night matches finishing in the early hours of the morning, organisers said.

Organisers said data showed matches are now longer and the move to a Sunday start from a Monday would help alleviate the pressure on players and fans.

"We've listened to feedback from players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts," tournament director Craig Tiley said.

Read the full story here.

5:37 CET - Sebastian Korda will challenge Adrian Mannarino for the crown in Astana this morning, happening just before will be the final four of the men’s China Open as Alexander Zverev clashes with world number three Daniil Medvedev.

On the other end of that draw will be a mouth-watering match-up between Jannik Sinner and world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Remaining in Beijing, many of the top seeds in the WTA tour are taking to court. Most remarkably world number four Jessica Pegula kicking the day off against Anna Blinkova. They are joined by Caroline Garcia’s match with Yulia Putintseva, Aryna Sabalenka’s with Katie Boulter.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek aim for a place in the third round as they face Petra Martic and Varvara Gracheva respectively. Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and more take to court today.