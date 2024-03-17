Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz faces Medvedev in Indian Wells final after Swiatek wins WTA title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz faces Medvedev in Indian Wells final after Swiatek wins WTA title
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz faces Medvedev in Indian Wells final after Swiatek wins WTA title
Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari shake hands after Indian Wells final
Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari shake hands after Indian Wells final
AFP, Flashscore
And then there were two... We are down to the last pair on the men's and women's sides at Indian Wells and we have two blockbuster finals ahead this evening with Carlos Alcaraz (20) taking on Daniil Medvedev (28) after Iga Swiatek (22) faces Maria Sakkari (28).

21:45 CET - The countdown is on for the highly awaited ATP Indian Wells final between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Daniil Medvedev (28), and play is expected to start in around 20 minutes! 

Be sure to follow the match updates with us here.

20:20 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) was far too good for in that second set as she wiped the floor with a below par Maria Sakkari (28), winning 6-4, 6-0 to win the WTA title at Indian Wells.

19:55 CET - Afrer a closely fought first set, Iga Swiatek (22) broke late on and then held her serve to see out the set, she leads Maria Sakkari (28) 6-4

19:00 CET - The women's final between Iga Swiatek (22) and Maria Sakkari (28) is underway.

Follow the action here.

17:55 CET - On the men’s side, the final will be a rematch of last year's and a clash between two of the top four players in the world with Carlos Alcaraz (20) taking on Daniil Medvedev (28). Alcaraz has rediscovered some of his best form in California but Medvedev is purring too, having hardly been troubled on his run to the final. 

The Spaniard had the better of his opponent in last year's Indian Wells decider and in their most recent meeting at the ATP Finals but the Russian won their clash at the US Open. It’s a hard one to pick and could be an absolute cracker. Follow the action from 22:00 CET.

17:40 CET - First up this evening is the women’s final from 19:00 CET. The decider sees top seed Iga Swiatek (22) taking on world number nine Maria Sakkari (28).

Swiatek hasn't dropped a set at Indian Wells this year and Sakkari will be a huge outsider in the clash as a result of the Pole's ominous form. However, the Greek's semi-final win over Coco Gauff (20) proved that she can mix it with the best on her day. What's more, she's beaten Swiatek three times in their last five meetings but her last win was back in 2021.

Last five meetings
Flashscore

17:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the men's and women's finals at Indian Wells. A fine way to end a great week of tennis!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerAlcaraz CarlosMedvedev Daniil
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev beat Sinner and Paul to move into Indian Wells final
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins epic against Gauff to join Swiatek in Indian Wells final
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek beats Maria Sakkari in Indian Wells final as dominance continues
Updated
Medvedev ready to go above and beyond to beat Alcaraz and claim maiden Indian Wells title
Sinner relishing 'really fun' rivalry with Alcaraz despite Indian Wells defeat
Alcaraz rallies to end Sinner's 19-match winning streak and reach Indian Wells final
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico taking on Barcelona & Inter hosting Napoli in blockbusters
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings