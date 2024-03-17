Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz faces Medvedev in Indian Wells final after Swiatek wins WTA title

And then there were two... We are down to the last pair on the men's and women's sides at Indian Wells and we have two blockbuster finals ahead this evening with Carlos Alcaraz (20) taking on Daniil Medvedev (28) after Iga Swiatek (22) faces Maria Sakkari (28).

21:45 CET - The countdown is on for the highly awaited ATP Indian Wells final between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Daniil Medvedev (28), and play is expected to start in around 20 minutes!

Be sure to follow the match updates with us here.

20:20 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) was far too good for in that second set as she wiped the floor with a below par Maria Sakkari (28), winning 6-4, 6-0 to win the WTA title at Indian Wells.

19:55 CET - Afrer a closely fought first set, Iga Swiatek (22) broke late on and then held her serve to see out the set, she leads Maria Sakkari (28) 6-4.

19:00 CET - The women's final between Iga Swiatek (22) and Maria Sakkari (28) is underway.

Follow the action here.

17:55 CET - On the men’s side, the final will be a rematch of last year's and a clash between two of the top four players in the world with Carlos Alcaraz (20) taking on Daniil Medvedev (28). Alcaraz has rediscovered some of his best form in California but Medvedev is purring too, having hardly been troubled on his run to the final.

The Spaniard had the better of his opponent in last year's Indian Wells decider and in their most recent meeting at the ATP Finals but the Russian won their clash at the US Open. It’s a hard one to pick and could be an absolute cracker. Follow the action from 22:00 CET.

17:40 CET - First up this evening is the women’s final from 19:00 CET. The decider sees top seed Iga Swiatek (22) taking on world number nine Maria Sakkari (28).

Swiatek hasn't dropped a set at Indian Wells this year and Sakkari will be a huge outsider in the clash as a result of the Pole's ominous form. However, the Greek's semi-final win over Coco Gauff (20) proved that she can mix it with the best on her day. What's more, she's beaten Swiatek three times in their last five meetings but her last win was back in 2021.

Last five meetings Flashscore

17:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the men's and women's finals at Indian Wells. A fine way to end a great week of tennis!