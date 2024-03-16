Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz facing Sinner in blockbuster Indian Wells semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz facing Sinner in blockbuster Indian Wells semi-final
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz facing Sinner in blockbuster Indian Wells semi-final
Can Alcaraz reclaim the spotlight from Sinner?
Can Alcaraz reclaim the spotlight from Sinner?
AFP, Flashscore
It's one of the biggest days of the tennis season to date, with superstars Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) meeting for the first time in 2024 to battle it out for a spot in the Indian Wells final before Tommy Paul (26) and Daniil Medvedev (28) fight for the right to join the winner in it.

00:15 CET - The latest news from Indian Wells is that the first men's semi-final between Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) will not begin again until after 16:30 local time, which is half past midnight CET.

You can follow the action here or tune in to the Tennis Tracker tomorrow morning for both semi-final results.

23:15 CET - Play returned before being suspended again due to rain in the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells. All indications are that the match should return soon. Follow the action through the link above or tune in to the Tennis Tracker tomorrow morning for a recap of what happens in both semis.

22:00 CET - Play has been suspended due to rain in the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells.

21:00 CET - We are only 30 minutes away from the first men's semi-final at Indian Wells between Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20). Follow the action here and read all about the matchup below!

In the second semi-final, fourth seed and 2024 runner-up Daniil Medvedev (28) will look to disappoint the home crowd by beating Tommy Paul (26).

The American's run to the semis has been one of the highlights of the tournament, with him beating Ugo Humbert and Casper Ruud on his way to the final four. However, hard-court specialist Medvedev will be his biggest challenge yet. The Russian has won both of his matches with Paul and has lost only two matches in 2024, boasting a 13-2 record.

19:32 CET - While you wait for the match to get underway, click here to read more about the two players and tonight's contest. 

Once you've done so, what better way to pass the time than to watch highlights of their US Open epic from 2022?

19:19 CET - Sinner may be leading the head-to-head and maybe the player of the year thus far having won all 16 of his matches, but which way tonight's clash goes is anybody's guess. 

Alcaraz beat the Australian Open champion at this very stage of this very tournament last year on his way to the title and has looked back to best in California this year after a somewhat disappointing first few months of 2024. His game is well-suited to the Indian Wells surface, and he makes the most of that. 

On the flip side, Sinner has won their last two clashes and has looked imperious since the new year. If he wins tonight, he will have made the fourth-best start ever to a season since the ATP tour as we know it was formed in 1990, which tells you just how well he's been playing. 

19:13 CET - Not only are they two generational talents, but they're two generational talents that happen to produce absolute thrillers whenever they go up against one another. 

They've met seven times thus far, with Sinner winning four of those clashes and Alcaraz winning three, including one of the greatest matches ever at the US Open in 2022.

Their last five matches
Flashscore

19:05 CET - First up today is a biggie, to put it lightly. 

Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (20) are the two biggest talents that men's tennis has seen in a long time, and in just under two and a half hours, they'll battle it out for a place in the top two of the world rankings and for a place in the Indian Wells final.

The match starts at 21:30 CET
Flashscore

19:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the men's semi-finals at Indian Wells! 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari wins epic against Gauff to join Swiatek in Indian Wells final
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Alcaraz set up semi-final clash, Swiatek and Gauff advance
Tennis Tracker: Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev clash, Yuan outlasts Kasatkina
Show more
Tennis
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Alcaraz 'surprised' by his ability to shake off 'crazy' bee incident in win over Zverev
Error-prone Gauff stumbles into Indian Wells semis, Swiatek eases through
Alcaraz overcomes bee invasion to set up semi-final clash with Sinner at Indian Wells
Marta Kostyuk holds off Anastasia Potapova to reach Indian Wells semi-finals
Jannik Sinner sails into Indian Wells semi-finals with simple victory over Jiri Lehecka
Most Read
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Football Tracker: Lazio & Athletic win, Nice finally back to winning ways in Ligue 1
Sinner versus Alcaraz: A duel worth much more than second place in the ATP rankings
'Sorry' Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to 'balance schedule'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings