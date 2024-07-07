Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz first up of the big guns on a blockbuster day at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz first up of the big guns on a blockbuster day at Wimbledon

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz first up of the big guns on a blockbuster day at Wimbledon

Updated
Can Alcaraz move into the last eight?
Can Alcaraz move into the last eight?Reuters
Today's winners will become the first players to secure their places in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but with so many big names going head-to-head, who those winners will be is far from certain.

14:07 CET - We have some play at Wimbledon! Not traditionally the case on the 'Middle Sunday', but that has changed in the past few years - Jasmine Paolini (28) - the surprise package of the French Open - faces Madison Keys (29) on Court Number One under the closed roof.

Follow that game right here.

The sun is shining, for now, on Court Two too, so the game between Paula Badosa (26) and Donna Vekic (28) can get started as well.

13:03 CET - As has been the case all week long, rain has caused a delay with the first match of the day yet to get underway. 

12:06 CET - The first match of the day, between former world number two Paula Badosa (26) and Donna Vekic (28) is about to get underway. 

Follow the clash here 

10:55 CET - It's a beautiful day here in London - by English standards at least - with the stage perfectly set for the first fourth-round clashes of 2024, which will get underway in just over an hour at the All England Club. 

With Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) both taking on players ranked inside the world's top 20, Daniil Medvedev (28) going up against Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Emma Raducanu (21) looking to send the home crowd wild, it's sure to be a day to remember. 

10:18 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Wimbledon action!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerWimbledon 2024
Tennis
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes
Confident Alcaraz faces aggressive Humbert in Wimbledon's fourth round
Djokovic overcomes slow start to ease past Popyrin in four set battle
Medvedev sees off Struff to reach fourth round at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic marks England's shootout win on Centre Court
Rybakina overpowers in dominant straight sets win against Wozniacki
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva
Updated
Alex Zverev suffers injury scare but holds off Cameron Norrie to reach round four
Updated
Svitolina ends Jabeur's Wimbledon dream in third round after emotional defeat
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings