Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz first up of the big guns on a blockbuster day at Wimbledon

Can Alcaraz move into the last eight?

Today's winners will become the first players to secure their places in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but with so many big names going head-to-head, who those winners will be is far from certain.

14:07 CET - We have some play at Wimbledon! Not traditionally the case on the 'Middle Sunday', but that has changed in the past few years - Jasmine Paolini (28) - the surprise package of the French Open - faces Madison Keys (29) on Court Number One under the closed roof.

Follow that game right here.

The sun is shining, for now, on Court Two too, so the game between Paula Badosa (26) and Donna Vekic (28) can get started as well.

13:03 CET - As has been the case all week long, rain has caused a delay with the first match of the day yet to get underway.

12:06 CET - The first match of the day, between former world number two Paula Badosa (26) and Donna Vekic (28) is about to get underway.

Follow the clash here

10:55 CET - It's a beautiful day here in London - by English standards at least - with the stage perfectly set for the first fourth-round clashes of 2024, which will get underway in just over an hour at the All England Club.

With Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) both taking on players ranked inside the world's top 20, Daniil Medvedev (28) going up against Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Emma Raducanu (21) looking to send the home crowd wild, it's sure to be a day to remember.

10:18 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Wimbledon action!